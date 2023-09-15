SmartCardia Receives FDA Clearance for its 14-Day 7-Lead ECG Real-Time Patch and Cloud Platform

News provided by

SmartCardia

15 Sep, 2023, 04:00 ET

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCardia has received FDA clearance for its 7-lead real-time ECG monitoring patch and cloud platform. SmartCardia's 7L patch is easy-to-wear, cable-free, waterproof and can be used for continuous monitoring for up to 14 days.

Continue Reading
SmartCardia 7L Patch
SmartCardia 7L Patch
SmartCardia Cloud Dashboard
SmartCardia Cloud Dashboard

"SmartCardia's 7L patch and cloud platform is a single solution that covers the entire spectrum of cardiac monitoring including screening, post-operative follow-up, and remote patient monitoring. It has been designed ground-up to meet the stringent requirements of these different applications", said Srinivasan Murali, co-founder and CEO of SmartCardia.

One of the major limitations of cardiac patches in the market is the lack of multiple, reciprocal leads that enable accurate arrhythmia detection. SmartCardia's 7L patch provides excellent P and QRS waves, unprecedented signal quality and allows for accurate detection of arrhythmias thanks to its 7 ECG leads.

According to the CTO, Francisco Rincon: "100% of the ECG data, not just events, is transmitted in real-time, and the automated analysis is performed throughout the entire signal. While full-disclosure analysis allows for highly accurate arrhythmia detection, easy navigation on the cloud platform allows the clinician to quickly view and analyze ECG at any point in time."

The 7L platform features real-time view of the patient's ECG and can deliver visual and audio alarms. It also provides automatic trigger of abnormal events with notifications to clinicians, and analysis of a comprehensive set of arrhythmias.

The patch and cloud platform are CE Class IIa approved. SmartCardia is expanding its global footprint with widespread adoption in Europe and India and quickly reaching new geographies. The company has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan with the 2022 Global New Product Innovation Award in cardiac monitoring.

About SmartCardia:

SmartCardia is a leading provider of an integrated cloud platform and patch for cardiac and remote patient monitoring. Integrating accurate ECG and vital sign data with clinician cloud SaaS platform enables SmartCardia to provide actionable insights into patients' health. The solution provides excellent clinical, operational, and financial benefits to hospitals and patients globally.

SOURCE SmartCardia

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.