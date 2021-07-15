SmartCasualtyClaims™ Celebrates 75 Years In Business

CHARLESTON, W.Va., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCasualtyClaims (SCC), one of the nation's oldest casualty claims administrators, officially celebrates its 75th anniversary on July 4, 2021.

Charleston businessmen H. Herchiel Sims and Paul Sutherland founded Employers Service Corporation (ESC), the forerunner of SCC, in 1946. Sims served as West Virginia's first head of Unemployment Compensation Claims and in 1955 he formed H. Herchiel Sims and Company, focusing solely on unemployment compensation. In 1962, he purchased ESC and merged the two companies.

With roots firmly planted in the rich history of West Virginia, the mining industry was a natural focus for ESC. In 1972 ESC began managing the federal Black Lung Program for Consolidation Coal Company and other mining companies took notice. ESC's reputation for high quality service from a stable team of talented, knowledgeable experts quickly spread and additional offices were established later in Virginia, Kentucky and Pennsylvania.

In 1999 Accordia Employers Service (AES) acquired ESC. H. Herchiel Sims, Jr. became president and continued in that role when AES was acquired by Wells Fargo in 2000. In 2013 Wells Fargo sold AES to HealthSmart, one of the largest third-party administrators in the country and the company was renamed HealthSmart Casualty Claims Solutions. In 2019 the name was simplified to SmartCasualtyClaims. Today, SCC is licensed nationwide and handles claims in 20 states for 300 clients in a variety of businesses and industries including service, public sector, government, heavy industry, and alternative risk.

Throughout its 75-year history, SCC has embraced core values that focus on quality claims management emphasizing return-to-health and return to work. This has led to the extraordinary combination of client loyalty and employee retention. 72 clients have drawn on SCC's expertise for more than 25 years and 36% of SCC employees have been with the company for 20 years or more.

"The casualty claims business continues to evolve every day," says Jonathan Gerdes, SCC's executive vice president. "We are committed to staying ahead of the curve and shaping the future of the industry by improving the outcomes for our clients. The future looks bright for SCC as we build on our successes and innovate for the coming years. Thanks to everyone who has contributed to our history and our amazing story."

SmartCasualtyClaims™ by HealthSmart® provides innovative claims management solutions leveraging technology with unmatched experience. We deliver effective, comprehensive claims and administration services for workers' compensation, liability and disability. SmartCasualtyClaims is part of HealthSmart, one of the largest third-party administrators in the country.

