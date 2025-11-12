Smartcat Debuts End-to-End SCORM Translation: All Assets, One Workflow, Zero Manual Work

AI Agent eliminates separate workflows for each SCORM package asset, accelerating multilingual training for global enterprises.

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartcat today announced the launch of an AI-powered solution that automates the entire translation lifecycle for SCORM courses, the standard format for online training content used in corporate learning systems. Smartcat's Learning Content Agent now enables learning and development (L&D) teams to translate every asset within a course—including text, images, videos, and documents—in a single, automated process. This allows global enterprises to deliver high-quality, multilingual training faster and at a greater scale than ever before.

Traditionally, translating SCORM courses has been a complex manual process, forcing L&D teams to juggle spreadsheets, vendors, and separate workflows for each asset. This approach slows the delivery of essential training, hindering global market readiness. Smartcat's Learning Content Agent solves this challenge by unifying all translation tools and workflows into a single platform.

The agent is the first solution on the market to automate every step involved in SCORM translation. Its key breakthrough is the ability to translate and rebuild courses without the original project, unlocking years of legacy content that was previously impossible to update. The agent handles every course asset, from text and images to video and audio, in over 280 languages, with quality assurance available from Smartcat's marketplace of 500,000 professional linguists.

To simplify course management, learning and development (L&D) practitioners no longer need to juggle multiple files for each language. The agent achieves this by exporting a single, multilingual SCORM package that contains all languages, ready for direct upload to any Learning Management System (LMS). Ongoing updates are also simplified; a single change in the source language is automatically synced across all translated versions.

The Learning Content Agent is part of Smartcat's broader Agentic Platform, where specialized AI Agents automate complex enterprise workflows across learning, marketing, and content operations.

"Global enterprises can no longer afford to have employee expertise siloed by language. Our Learning Content Agent addresses this directly by transforming SCORM localization from a complex operational cost into a driver of business growth," said Falk Gottlob, Chief Product Officer at Smartcat. "By automating the entire workflow, Smartcat enables global teams to accelerate time-to-competency, ensuring every member can perform at their best, from day one."

Smartcat's Learning Content Agent delivers a comprehensive suite of features designed for global enterprise L&D needs:

Full SCORM Automation: Extract, translate, review, and rebuild all assets within a SCORM package for direct publishing into any LMS.

Extract, translate, review, and rebuild all assets within a SCORM package for direct publishing into any LMS. Revive Legacy Content: Localize SCORM files without original source files or authoring tool access, enabling in-context review and repackaging.

Localize SCORM files without original source files or authoring tool access, enabling in-context review and repackaging. AI‑Powered Quality and Human Expertise: Ensure consistent, compliant translations across all languages using glossaries, translation memory, and domain‑tuned AI, enhanced by in‑context review and access to professional linguists.

Ensure consistent, compliant translations across all languages using glossaries, translation memory, and domain‑tuned AI, enhanced by in‑context review and access to professional linguists. Multilingual Packages and Effortless Updates: Export a single multilingual file for all languages and automatically sync updates across all versions.

The agent is already delivering measurable returns on speed and cost. Companies like Smith+Nephew have already leveraged the Learning Content Agent to achieve a four times faster translation turnaround time for their highly regulated medical content, shrinking the localization workflow from an agency Service Level Agreement (SLA) of ten days to just two.

The Smartcat Learning Content Agent is available today. To see it in action, request a demo or learn more at https://www.smartcat.com/l/scorm-translation/ .

About Smartcat

Smartcat is the leading enterprise AI platform for global content creation, localization, and automation with expert-enabled AI agents. Smartcat's platform turns content in any format into any language, from documents to videos to complex websites and software, making global operations simple for any corporate team. More than 1,000 global companies, including 25% of the Fortune 1,000, trust Smartcat to communicate their innovations and ideas all over the world.

