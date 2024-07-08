SmartCella raises EUR 50 million to accelerate growth and commercialization

STOCKHOLM, July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCella Holding AB ("SmartCella") today announces a new share issue raising approximately EUR 50 million to accelerate growth and support commercialization of the Extroducer and the company's cell and mRNA operations. The share issue was supported by existing large institutional investors such as Fjärde AP-fonden, AMF Pension and SEB-Stiftelsen, as well as a new long-term strategic investor, AstraZeneca (committing to approximately half of the share issue) and the new larger institutional investors Handelsbanken Fonder and RoosGruppen AB, at a pre-money valuation of approximately EUR 500 million.

SmartCella is a global innovative biotechnology company with a vision to combine novel delivery platforms, such as the FDA-cleared Extroducer, with developing cutting-edge cell, and mRNA therapies. The team consists of global scientists, innovators and visionaries dedicated to shape the future of targeted medicine through innovation and solid clinical data with the ambition of making targeted medicine a reality for many.

The capital raise was supported by existing large institutional investors Fjärde AP-fonden, AMF Pension, and SEB-Stiftelsen, and also included new investors such as AstraZeneca, Handelsbanken Fonder and RoosGruppen AB. Christian Kinch and Thomas von Koch remain major shareholders (via SWIB Holding AB). The capital raise is part of the overall strategic development and future-proofing of SmartCella which includes continued investments in the organization and infrastructure as well as increased commercialization and marketing efforts.

Another strategic building block is the previously announced new members to the Board of Directors of SmartCella, with Regina Fritsche-Danielson (Senior Vice President and Global Head of Research and Early Development, Cardiovascular, Renal and Metabolic Diseases at AstraZeneca), Anna Martling (Professor of Surgery and Scientific Director Life Science at Karolinska Institutet) and Claude Dartiguelongue (previously executive roles with Lonza, Thermo Fisher Scientific and Becton Dickinson and Company).

Christian Kinch, founder and Chairperson of SmartCella comments: "We are profoundly grateful for the robust support shown for SmartCella by both our current and new investors. We have a strong shareholder base, featuring highly professional investors alongside a science-focused industry and technology leader like AstraZeneca. The investor endorsement underscores their confidence in our business model, our team, and our potential to revolutionize the treatment of some of the most severe diseases worldwide. SmartCella represents a compelling investment opportunity with an integrated business model that blends science, sustainability and impact. SmartCella is truly about advancing a healthier future."

Niklas Prager, CEO of SmartCella, says: "We operate in the most exciting and attractive areas of biotech. Cell and gene therapy are currently the hottest areas in biotech research and investments, yet SmartCella remains somewhat of a hidden gem. With the new proceeds, we will continue to build our organization and drive accelerated growth. We will have a specific focus on ramping up commercialization of the Extroducer, which I believe is one of the most groundbreaking innovations in targeted delivery solutions, carrying therapies directly into otherwise hard-to-reach tumors or organs. The Extroducer, combined with our world-class research and knowledge in cell and mRNA therapies, makes SmartCella unique. This capital raise is a landmark event for us - and our journey has only just begun."

Regina Fritsche-Danielson, Board Member of SmartCella adds: "At AstraZeneca, we recognize the potential of cell and gene therapies to slow, stop and reverse disease progression in areas where significant unmet need still exists. I am delighted to join the SmartCella Board of Directors, building on our existing collaboration with SmartCella and sharing our knowledge and skills to drive innovation in this rapidly advancing field."

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken acted as financial advisor to SmartCella.

SmartCella, founded in 2014, is a world-leading biotechnology company pioneering the future of targeted therapies by combining novel delivery platforms, such as the FDA-cleared Extroducer (an endovascular device that enables direct infusion to hard-to-reach organs and tumors), with cutting-edge cell and mRNA therapies. The team consists of global scientists, innovators and visionaries dedicated to shape the future of targeted medicine through innovation and solid clinical data with the ambition of making targeted medicine a reality for many.

SmartCella operates in two business segments: Targeted Delivery and Cell/mRNA Therapies.

