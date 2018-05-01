SmartClean™ Further Innovates with Investment in Electrostatic Technology

This flu season proved challenging for all states including Iowa – for example, in the span of a single week, three long term care facilities experienced influenza outbreaks.1 Outbreaks have severe and far-reaching effects on our customers between facility closures, absenteeism and losses in productivity. According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), on average, productivity losses related to absenteeism costs employers $1,685 per employee annually. The illness-causing germs that contribute to high rates of absenteeism can survive on surfaces from days to months making comprehensive cleaning and disinfection critical to safeguarding facilities' environments.

SmartClean™ strives to provide only the best services and solutions of our customers, which is why we chose to invest in the Clorox® Total 360® System. With the addition of cutting-edge electrostatic technology, we found we could deliver our customers a higher value as it allows us to do our job faster and more efficiently – the system can cover up to 18,000 sq. ft. per hour, using 65% less solution and working up to four times faster than traditional cleaners.

The Clorox® Total 360® System works by using electrostatic technology to charge Clorox® disinfecting and sanitizing solutions. The charge attracts the solutions to surrounding surfaces with a force stronger than gravity allowing them to uniformly wrap and coat surfaces, including even the hardest-to-reach areas that can be often missed by manual cleaning.

"SmartClean™ is about being able to tackle any job asked of us by a customer, no matter how tough. The Clorox® Total 360® System goes above and beyond traditional cleaning methods. Its proven electrostatic technology offers a safe way to cover more surface areas while eliminating illness-causing germs. This is a much more efficient and effective way of cleaning for our customers while saving our employees time and labor," said Zelko Francic, President, SmartClean™.

Since purchasing the electrostatic sprayer, SmartClean™ has already received positive feedback from customers. "All of our customers are asking for this product to be brought into their facilities – after the tough flu season we experienced, preventing illness is top of mind for our customers. The customers we have serviced with the Clorox® Total 360® System could not be more impressed."

SmartClean™ uses the Clorox® Total 360® System to treat a wide range of Central Iowa-area facilities - from health and medical clinics to office buildings. There's not a facility we clean which wouldn't benefit from this safe and effective electrostatic technology cleaning system.

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, visit www.cloroxtotal360.com.

About SmartClean™

SmartClean™ Cleaning & Maintenance is a West Des Moines, Iowa, cleaning and maintenance company that specializes in environmentally safe, green-cleaning solutions for your office, commercial, warehouse or industrial space in Central Iowa. SmartClean™ is the only cleaning company in Iowa to achieve 100% CIMS Green Building Certification. For more information on SmartClean™, please visit: www.SmartCleanIowa.com.

1 Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Other Respiratory Viruses Weekly Activity Report, For the week ending March 17, 2018 – Week 11. http://idph.iowa.gov/Portals/1/userfiles/79/Reports/Flu%20Reports/IA%20Influenza%20Report%20-%20Week%2011%202018.pdf. Accessed Mar. 29, 2018

