SmartClean Invests in Electrostatic Technology to Help Customers Safeguard Their Environments from Illness-causing Germs

DES MOINES, Iowa, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartClean is proud to showcase our investment in the Clorox® Total 360® System, an electrostatic sprayer, to provide more comprehensive surface disinfection coverage and help prevent the spread of germs on hard, nonporous surfaces that can cause illness.

At SmartClean, we are committed to doing everything we can to help enhance the safety and well-being of our staff and customers all year round. With the Clorox® Total 360® System, we have enhanced our infection prevention offerings and protocols to help prevent the spread of germs that can cause illness including SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

"Our goal at SmartClean is to help our customers maintain a safer and healthier environment for their staff and clients by offering one of the best disinfection technologies available and enhanced effective infection control protocols," said Sasha Francic, President of SmartClean. "The Clorox® Total 360® System allows us to more effectively and efficiently cover high-touch and hard-to-reach surfaces for a more comprehensive disinfection."

The Clorox® Total 360® System works by charging and atomizing the Clorox® disinfecting solution, delivering a powerful flow of charged droplets that are attracted to surfaces with a force stronger than gravity. This allows the disinfecting solution to reach and uniformly coat surfaces, including areas where conventional trigger sprays may easily miss.

SmartClean currently uses the Clorox® Total 360® System to treat a wide variety of our clients' facilities from warehouses to office buildings. The system can be used on hard, nonporous surfaces from restroom sinks and stalls, desks and tabletops, computer keyboards and mice, to door handles and light switches.

"The Clorox® Total 360® System enables us to do our job better and provides our customers with greater peace of mind," added Francic. "We are proud to serve our local community with this premium technology and help provide them with enhanced safety against the spread of germs that can cause illness."

The Clorox® Total 360® Disinfectant Cleaner 1 used with the Clorox® Total 360® System has been approved by the EPA to kill SARS-CoV-2 on hard, nonporous surfaces.

To learn more about the Clorox® Total 360® System, please visit www.CloroxTotal360.com.

Refer to product label for guidance on approved use sites and surfaces.

Boilerplate:

No other commercial cleaning company in Iowa meets the same, exacting standards as SmartClean. That's not hyperbole. It's a fact.

SmartClean is established . Since 2007, SmartClean has been providing solutions for central Iowa commercial property owners who need contract cleaning, carpet cleaning, electrostatic spraying, hard surface/floor care or post-construction cleaning at multiple sites or a single location. You can count on SmartClean being here today, tomorrow and for years to come.

SmartClean is 100-percent certified green cleaning company , according to the Clean Industry Management Standards-Green Building. CIMS-GB is the leader in commercial green cleaning. It not only sets the stand for green products and cleaning but makes sure a company's policies and procedures align with those stringent guidelines. Being the industry standard-bearing in Iowa, SmartClean is always one step ahead of the competition with its products, policies and procedures, and sustainability. That's important to you because it's very important to your tenants.

SmartClean is reliable . Commercial property owners and managers face enough tasks and challenges each day. They don't need another by wondering whether their cleaning contractor will show up, let alone do the job right. With SmartClean, you won't be forced into that game of musical chairs, moving from one cleaning contractor to another and sometimes even returning to previous contractors. You'll have a cleaning company that will be there when expected and meet or exceed your expectations.

SmartClean is honest and trustworthy . SmartClean was a nominee for the 2018 Torch Award for Ethics by the Better Business Bureau (BBB). With an A+ rating from the BBB for close to a decade, SmartClean is dedicated to providing top quality care to all customers.

SmartClean is the smart choice for your commercial cleaning needs. I encourage you to contact the president of the company, Sasha Francic at 515.331.8940.

SOURCE SmartClean

