SMARTCOBY: Smallest & Lightest Power Bank

SMARTCOBY is a credit card sized 8000mAh capacity power bank which enables customers to carry it around everywhere. Its power and high capacity will prevent people from worrying any more about depleting their smartphone batteries. CIO Co., Ltd. will also offer a high speed charging cable either for Android or iPhone. The first 100 customers, will get 26% to 28% off the market price.

It has been a big challenge to realize a light weight and high capacity at the same time. However, CIO Co., Ltd. has succeeded in making the world's smallest, lightest and most powerful power bank. SMARTCOBY will reduce the stress of carrying extra batteries or chargers, and will surely attain 100% customer satisfaction.

[image link]

For this project, CIO Co., Ltd. is also planning to add a high speed charging cable and a pouch on each product. These accessories will make it possible and easier to carry it around.

[image link]

To support this momentous project, here are more details:

Compact: 2.6x3.5x0.5inches (65x90x13mm), the size of a business card

Super lightweight: 0.3lbs (137g)

A simple design with 8,000mAh high capacity for ease of use, and variety of colors ideal for everyday life.

Including a super high-spec. PD 3.0, QC4+, pass-through, and automatic switching slow/rapid speed charging function!

Macbook compatible

Multiple-functions compatible with many devices

Available on Kickstarter for the discounted price from $24

About CIO Co., Ltd.: CIO Co., Ltd. has been striving to achieve greater convenience for people since 2017. Based on the concept, "delivering the latest and most exciting gadgets", CIO Co., Ltd. does not just import the products, but is committed to developing new products for customers.

SMARTCOBY will be launched on November 26: SMARTCOBY on Kickstarter

SOURCE CIO Co., Ltd.