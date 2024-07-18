SmartCow Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Production Center

Certification reaffirms commitment to quality and continuous improvement in AI and edge computing solutions

TAIPEI, July 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCow , an innovator in artificial intelligence (AI) engineering and edge computing, announced that it has obtained ISO 9001:2015 certification for its production center. SmartCow had previously achieved ISO 9001 certification. This new certification underscores the company's commitment to providing high-quality production and maintaining excellence in its products and services.

Ravi Kiran, CEO of SmartCow, stated, "Achieving the ISO 9001:2015 certification for our production center is a significant milestone for SmartCow. This certification reaffirms our dedication to delivering our customers the highest quality products and services. We are committed to continuous improvement and setting industry standards for excellence."

The ISO 9001:2015 certification is awarded to organizations that demonstrate the ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements and aim to enhance customer satisfaction through effective application of the system, including processes for improvement and assurance of conformity.

SmartCow underwent a rigorous evaluation process that included the establishment of a quality management system, a management system documentation review, pre-audit, initial assessment, and clearance of non-conformances. The process culminated in a comprehensive final audit conducted by an independent certification body.

"We are incredibly proud of our team for their hard work and dedication in achieving this certification," said Ravi Kiran. "This accomplishment reflects our unwavering commitment to quality and to our clients' success."

For more information about SmartCow and its products, visit www.smartcow.ai .

About SmartCow:

SmartCow is an AI engineering company specializing in edge computing, driving technological advancements through innovative solutions in smart cities, robotics, and industrial applications.

