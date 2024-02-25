SmartCow introduces Uranus Plus: An AI Fanless Embedded System Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin

ST JULIANS, Malta, Feb. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCow, an AI engineering company specializing in building complex hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence at the edge, announces the launch of their latest product, Uranus Plus, an AI fanless embedded system powered by the latest NVIDIA Jetson ™ Orin NX and Jetson Orin Nano™ system-on-modules.

With its thermally efficient design and compact form factor, Uranus Plus is suitable for various smart applications. Uranus Plus comes with options for 5G, 4G, and Wi-Fi connectivity and includes a 256Gb NVMe SSD, enabling the simultaneous operation of multiple neural networks and processing of high-resolution images, enhancing a groundbreaking benchmark in AI-driven capabilities at the edge with support up to 100 TOPS of AI compute.

Uranus Plus supercharges vision AI application development at the edge with NVIDIA Metropolis Microservices for Jetson through app stack modernization. Uranus Plus developers now get access to the latest generative AI capabilities through simple API calls, along with a far faster path to development and cloud-native deployment of vision AI applications at the far edge.

Equipped with 2x USB Type A ports following USB3.2 Gen 2 standards, Uranus Plus achieves 10 Gbps per port, enabling speedy defect detection in factories or other indoor vision-related applications when connecting to high-speed USB cameras. Featuring 1x 2.5G LAN, Uranus Plus delivers superior bandwidth and performance, making it ideal for industrial and safety applications.

Moreover, Uranus Plus has buttons including GPIO, reset, and recovery. The reset and recovery buttons facilitate device reboot and recovery. Leveraging USB2.0 Type C for OTG functionality, developers can connect to a PC to reflash the image when necessary. And for developer flexibility, the GPIO button allows users to customize its function with their own applications.

"We built products with software-oriented minds, providing the programmable flexibility for AI developers for their applications at the edge," said Alice Lai, Product Marketing Manager of SmartCow AI. "Uranus Plus is suitable for general smart applications, especially vision AI projects and AI gateways. It is also tightly coupled with FleetTrackr, the edge management solution to extend the scaling deployment."

SmartCow will exhibit Uranus Plus at NVIDIA GTC 2024 — a global AI conference running March 18-21 online and at the San Jose Convention Center — in booth 342. Register via link < https://nvda.ws/3LMw2gP > for an additional 20% off in-person registration.

Uranus Plus is available from March 2024.

