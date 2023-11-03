SmartCow Mars Receives 2023 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World

SmartCow AI Technologies

03 Nov, 2023, 04:00 ET

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Nov. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCow announced today that Mars has received a 2023 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World, the leading web site covering the Internet of Things (IoT) marketplace.

This award recognizes the companies emerging as leaders in the growing edge computing space. Companies selected for this award have proven that their products are enabling advanced IoT deployments by offering edge solutions that bring real-time computing, data availability, analytics, AI and machine learning to edge devices.

Mars, a rugged IP65 gateway meticulously designed around the NVIDIA® Jetson AGX Orin™ module for harsh environments. The device has M12 connectors for I/O for extra robustness, capable of applying the applications in washdown and corrosive environments. Mars is available with 10G, 2.5G, and an optional 5G for connectivity, allowing advanced communication of smart city projects. Meanwhile, Mars features the OOB (Out Of Band) function to enable operators to maintain and monitor the device through a secure protocol.

"We admire Mars and have officially certified it for its dedication to intelligent traffic and agricultural scenarios.", said Anita Wu, Senior Product Manager at SmartCow. "Our US-based client used Mars to upgrade conventional pesticide sprayers, resulting in a revolutionary transformation of precision farming and a remarkable cost reduction of up to 40% for the solution integrator." This success story highlights the transformative impact Mars can have on various industrial applications.

"The solutions selected for the IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award reflect innovation driving the fast-growing Internet of Things marketplace. It is my honor to congratulate SmartCow for their innovative work and contribution to this rapidly evolving industry," said Carl Ford, Community Developer, IoT Evolution World.

"It is my pleasure to recognize Mars, an innovative solution that earned SmartCow the 2023 IoT Evolution Edge Computing Excellence Award," said Rich Tehrani, CEO, TMC. "I look forward to seeing more innovation from SmartCow in the future."

2023 IoT Edge Computing Excellence Award from IoT Evolution World highlights SmartCow's contributions in edge AI and the smart city landscape and Mars is a testimony to their commitment in driving innovations to the market. This award underscores SmartCow's position as a key player in the rapidly evolving AIoT industry, with further innovations eagerly anticipated.

About SmartCow:

Established in 2016, SmartCow is an end-to-end AI engineering company that builds both hardware and software products for AI applications. Our specialty lies in developing software-defined hardware with field programmability and flexibility, which is optimized by the most efficient software for elevated performance. SmartCow's AI applications are widely used in smart cities. The company is located in Malta, India, Taiwan, and France and is expanding to the USA. 

