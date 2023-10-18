SmartCow Unveils 5G AI Camera Sphinx Powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin Modules for Smart Traffic and Smart Cities Deployments

ST. JULIAN'S, Malta, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartCow, an AI engineering company specializing in building complex hardware and software solutions for artificial intelligence at the edge, announces the launch of its latest product, Sphinx, an edge AI camera with 5G connectivity powered by NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ NX and Xavier™ NX system-on-modules.

Sphinx supercharged by the NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX module.
Sphinx is a self-contained, ruggedized AI camera featuring dual image sensors that deliver outstanding low-light performance and built-in IR illumination. The camera offers a reliable solution for AI applications, including automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), public safety, and intelligent traffic management systems (ITMS). Its open modular connector enables operators to enhance their capabilities by integrating external sensors, such as air-quality sensors, LiDAR, and radar. Sphinx has Gigabit Ethernet and 5G connectivity, ensuring seamless operations even in challenging environments.

The camera is ideal for outdoor deployment due to its robust and durable construction, with an IP65 rating that guarantees protection against dust and rain. In addition, Sphinx incorporates M12 connectors to provide a reliable connection between equipment.

"Sphinx is a rugged AI camera for deploying vision-based AI at scale, and scaling the projects will be efficient," said SmartCow CEO Ravi Kiran. "SmartCow works with several partners, including transportation authorities, private security firms, parking facilities, and smart city initiatives. Sphinx's advantages promise to enhance public safety, security, and transportation, reduce traffic congestion, and advance urban mobility."

In addition to running the NVIDIA Metropolis software stack, Sphinx includes built-in intuitive software that enables operators to configure and optimize image sensor performance in real time and reference NVIDIA DeepStream SDK pipelines. Moreover, it is tightly coupled with FleetTrackr, the edge management solution at scale.

SmartCow will showcase Sphinx onsite during GITEX Global 2023 from October 16-20 at the Dubai World Trade Centre inside Hall 5 Booth 30.

About SmartCow:

Established in 2016, SmartCow is an end-to-end AI engineering company that builds both hardware and software products for AI applications. Our specialty lies in developing software-defined hardware with field programmability and flexibility, which is optimized by the most efficient software for elevated performance. SmartCow's AI applications are widely used in smart cities. The company is located in Malta, India, Taiwan, and France and is expanding to the USA. 

