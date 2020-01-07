SmartDrive and Averitt Express Renew Partnership with Multi-Year Contract

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced that Averitt Express (Averitt), a leading provider of freight transportation and supply chain management with international reach to more than 100 countries, renewed its SmartDrive® video-based safety program contract because of the cost-saving results achieved since installing the business-critical solution. After experiencing successful initial results, Averitt has upgraded to the SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform with SR4 hardware, which delivers unprecedented compute power in the smallest footprint in the industry.

"SmartDrive has saved us millions," remarked Angie Leathers, litigation manager, Averitt Express. "It's been invaluable for basic liability determination. The number of exonerations we've been able to process—and lawsuits prevented—has more than paid for the system. Although we may initially get blamed for an incident, the SmartDrive program provides video evidence that proves our drivers' innocence. Video can be the best witness."

Following a pilot program three years ago, in which the fleet assessed three video safety solutions, Averitt selected SmartDrive due to its ability to provide a road-facing-only camera combined with on-demand video offload and easy-to-use review workflow. By selecting this program configuration, Averitt has a comprehensive exoneration-focused program that includes advanced video capabilities, more than 550 hours of extended recording, along with system health and wellness monitoring and reporting. "With extended recording, we can go back and get the video we need," commented Leathers. "It provides us with more information to help when needed. The video is available near real-time, which helps us understand liability exposure. Our risk and safety departments rely on SmartDrive every day."

As a configurable solution with a range of service and hardware options, the SmartDrive platform provides the ability to scale to meet fleet needs at any time. By choosing the SmartDrive Shield solution, Averitt can align with its current operational demands while also preserving the option to easily upgrade to integrated coaching and a full video safety program as requirements expand—without the need to remove and replace its current hardware. In addition to taking advantage of SmartDrive Shield, Averitt is experiencing the benefits of the SR4 hardware. Its innovative single-box architecture enables the convergence of data, devices and network connectivity, lowering technology and operational costs, while reducing complexity.

"As the industry evolves, it's imperative that fleets partner with trusted solutions that can grow and be tailored to their specific needs," said Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. "We're proud that Averitt has selected the SmartDrive program to grow and evolve with, and look forward to a continued partnership in improving the safety of drivers, customers and the communities it serves world-wide."

To learn from SmartDrive customers how deploying the SmartDrive platform has materially improved safety, exonerated their drivers and saved lives, visit: https://www.smartdrive.net/why-smartdrive/customer-success .

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for six consecutive years, has recorded over 15 billion miles and compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 280 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

For more information on SmartDrive Systems, please visit www.smartdrive.net.

