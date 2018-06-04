SmartDrive appoints John Krumheuer vice president of North American sales.

"We're extremely excited to welcome John to SmartDrive and look forward to his leadership as we continue to capitalize on the significant growth opportunity ahead," stated Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. "John's knowledge of the market and the customer is rooted in his deep experience in fleet management platforms and understanding of the problems fleets face in managing multiple systems. His decision to come to SmartDrive is further validation of the significant and growing demand for video-safety and an open platform that enables data and technology convergence. He and Mike together pack a powerful punch, positioning SmartDrive to accelerate our aggressive North American growth trajectory."

Over the past five years, SmartDrive has quadrupled in size by driving the video safety market forward with solutions that push the boundaries of safety innovation and deliver measurable financial benefits to fleets across industries. With the release of the new transportation intelligence platform and SR4 hardware, SmartDrive has architected a solution that enables the future of intelligent transportation while delivering fleets substantial value today, significantly accelerating the company's growth. The Innovative "single box" architecture of the SR4 enables the convergence of data, devices and network connectivity, lowering technology costs and reducing complexity.

"SmartDrive is the recognized leader in video based safety and transportation intelligence. Flat out, the company has the best product, platform and vision for the future, and I'm thrilled to be joining the team at this pivotal juncture in this evolution of commercial transportation," noted Krumheuer. "The ubiquity of technology across virtually all aspects of fleet operations, rapid advances toward autonomous vehicles and recognition of the power of video-enabled insights to optimize safety and efficiency all point to the substantial growth opportunity for SmartDrive. I'm excited to collaborate with Mike in leading the charge!"

The new organizational structure for North American sales leverages the talents of two experienced sales leaders, Krumheuer and Baker, and will provide SmartDrive with the flexibility to scale while focusing on the significant market opportunity in both the regional and strategic markets. It also positions the sales team to build on the momentum generated by the company's fast-growing transportation intelligence and data analytics product line.

Krumheuer joins SmartDrive from PeopleNet®, a Trimble Company, where he was most recently the vice president of sales and account management. He previously held a number of roles at the company, starting in customer service and assuming sales and account management leadership roles with increasing responsibility and tremendous success over his tenure.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems, the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award for Video Safety Solutions, gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video analysis, predictive analytics and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 220 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

