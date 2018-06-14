SmartDrive Customer Conferences Spotlight Key Trends and Best Practices in Transportation

The conferences took place June 5-6 in Atlanta and June 12-13 in Chicago, with locations selected to be geographically convenient and easily accessible for customer attendees. Keynote speakers included Annette Sandberg, former administrator of the Federal Motor Carriers Safety Administration and Brandon Wiseman, an attorney specializing in U.S. Department of Transportation regulatory and hazardous materials compliance at Scopelitis Garvin Light Hanson & Ferry. In addition to informative general sessions, the conference program included multi-speaker panel discussions and topical breakout sessions led by SmartDrive customers.

"Our annual customer conferences are an ideal opportunity to share SmartDrive's vision for the future of video-based safety and analytics with a wide variety of fleet customers," stated Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. "Participating fleets learn not only from our team of experts, but also from each other how best to leverage video and transportation intelligence to its full potential. Guest speakers representing fleet customers touched on the full range of benefits of the SmartDrive managed service, including creating and implementing effective driver incentive programs, deploying multiple cameras for complete coverage and leveraging video for compliance in addition to exoneration and risk assessment."

Many of the conference sessions focused on best practices in transportation safety, with an emphasis on the use of video-based safety and analytics to minimize risk and enhance operational efficiencies by improving driver behavior. Customers shared the measurable and significant results achieved by their fleets stemming from these practices, including:

62 percent reduction in total accidents and 80 percent reduction in DOT recordable accidents

6 percent fuel cost savings ( $84 /per vehicle, per month fuel savings)

/per vehicle, per month fuel savings) Zero recordable accidents in the last 10 months

Four exonerations in the last 60 days

Gross reserves for claims down 16 percent

Continuing the tradition established last year, SmartDrive announced the winners of its Safety Ambassador and Trailblazer Awards at both conferences.

The Safety Ambassador Award recognizes representatives of SmartDrive customer fleets who champion safety innovation. Award winners are passionate about making our roads, their company and their drivers as safe as possible, and are advocates for video because they recognize its positive impacts on fleet safety and operations. The 2018 Safety Ambassador Award winners are:

Tom Halpin , safety manager at O&G Industries

, safety manager at O&G Industries Mike Posz , director of safety at Fraley & Schilling

The Trailblazer Award honors fleet customers that are innovators, movers and shakers within the industry. These companies cut a path for others to follow and strive to make our roads safer. Trailblazer Award winners for 2018 are:

Boyle Transportation

Central Oregon Truck Company

Decker Truck Line

Hub Group Trucking

Knight Transportation

Transdev

"SmartDrive customers are among the most innovative and progressive in the industry, and we are proud to collaborate with them to improve the safety of our roads," added Mitgang. "By adopting the SmartDrive program as a key element of their comprehensive safety programs, these fleets have demonstrated their remarkable commitment to their drivers, the customers they serve and the motoring public."

