SmartDrive Earns a Place on Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™ for Sixth Consecutive Year

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrive Systems, a leader in video-based safety and transportation intelligence, today announced it ranked 479th on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunication, life sciences and energy tech companies in North America. Between 2015 and 2019, SmartDrive achieved a 180% growth rate as a result of the company's commitment to innovation and customer service.

"We are thrilled to see SmartDrive's significant growth over the last 15 years recognized among some of the world's most successful companies," said SmartDrive's chief executive officer, Steve Mitgang. "Driven by customer retention and increased interest in video-based safety, our company's consistent inclusion on this list highlights the platform's ability to meet the need of fleets of every size in a variety of industries. By offering an open platform capable of syncing data from multiple sources and reducing cost associated with installation, our company empowers fleets to address the transportation challenges of today and tomorrow."

In the rapidly evolving transportation industry, SmartDrive has distinguished itself by leveraging proprietary technology to offer drivers and fleets innovative solutions to their unique challenges, and hands-on customer support to ensure optimal results. Released in 2018, SmartDrive's Transportation Intelligence Platform and SR4 hardware is the first video-based transportation solution capable of true data convergence. This converged solution combines all the necessary components of video safety, advanced analytics, telematics and seamless compliance integrations to provide fleets a single onboard data collection hub, eliminating extraneous hardware and applications redundancy. In line with SmartDrive's commitment to system openness and flexibility, the groundbreaking platform is equipped to integrate with third-party systems, empowering fleets to adapt to new technologies as they arise. Deloitte's recognition reaffirms SmartDrive's promise to put customers first by offering best-in-class solutions, superior service and data-driven results that truly make a difference.

About Deloitte's 2019 Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 25th year, Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2015 to 2018.

To be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least $US50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least $US5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video safety, predictive analytics, telematics, compliance and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which has been ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for six consecutive years, has recorded over 15 billion miles and compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 280 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

