SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform Recognized as New Product of the Year in the 16th Annual American Business Awards®

Recognized in the transportation sub-category, the SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform comprises new SR4 hardware, new triggering and risk management capabilities, advanced analytics and a best-in-class video safety program. The platform prepares fleets and drivers for an autonomous future by fusing data from all systems, all sensors and the operating environment to provide fleet managers a more comprehensive view of risk and performance. As vehicles become increasingly autonomous, fleet manager may struggle to gain a cohesive view that incorporates both driver actions and contextual background. The new SmartDrive platform provides a consolidated perspective to efficiently and effectively interpret and manage fleet risk.

"The transportation industry is changing rapidly, the role of the driver is changing and the rise of autonomous technologies presents a new set of business challenges for fleets," said Steve Mitgang, CEO of SmartDrive. "We designed the SmartDrive Transportation Intelligence Platform and accompanying SR4 hardware specifically to address the safety and operational challenges of today while providing a foundation for the future. We are honored to be recognized by the American Business Awards for the second consecutive year for our innovation and unmatched industry solutions."

The platform ensures fleets can understand driver readiness as vehicles become more autonomous. With a unified view of driving performance—no matter who or what is operating the vehicle—management can now improve operational results companywide.

Among the early adopters of the platform, Oakley Transportation has reported a 62 percent reduction in number of accidents and a 2.1 percent increase in fuel efficiency—equating to approximately $84 per vehicle per month in fuel expense savings at current diesel prices.

"The nominations submitted for The 2018 American Business Awards were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

The awards ceremony will be held on June 11 in New York City. Full details about the Stevie Awards and the complete list of 2018 winners are available at https://stevieawards.com/aba/2018-stevie-award-winners.

About SmartDrive Systems

SmartDrive Systems, the recipient of Frost & Sullivan's Customer Value Leadership Award for Video Safety Solutions, gives fleets and drivers unprecedented driving performance insight and analysis, helping save fuel, expenses and lives. Its video analysis, predictive analytics and personalized performance program help fleets improve driving skills, lower operating costs and deliver significant ROI. With an easy-to-use managed service, fleets and drivers can access and self-manage driving performance anytime, anywhere. The company, which is ranked as one of the fastest growing companies by Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™, has compiled the world's largest storehouse of more than 220 million analyzed risky-driving events. SmartDrive Systems is based in San Diego, Calif., and employs over 725 people worldwide.

For more information on SmartDrive Systems, please visit www.smartdrive.net.

