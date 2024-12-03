SmartDrone Acquires Drone Operations of Skytec, Expanding UAV Service Capabilities

TYLER, Texas, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartDrone Corporation, "The U.S.A. Drone Company"®, is excited to announce the acquisition of the drone operations of Skytec, LLC, a Chattanooga-based leader in remote sensing and GIS technology. This acquisition allows SmartDrone to expand its UAV service offerings while continuing to support Skytec's clients with high-precision aerial data collection across industries, including landsurveying, construction, and environmental management.

Skytec, founded in 2015, has built a reputation for excellence in geospatial technology, combining satellite imagery, drone platforms, and GIS expertise to deliver scalable, high-resolution data solutions . "Skytec has been at the forefront of remote sensing, providing unmatched insights and precision to clients worldwide," said Rob Cammack, CEO and Founder of SmartDrone. "Integrating their drone operations with SmartDrone's lidar and imaging technology enables us to serve Skytec and their clients across the United States with the speed, accuracy, and quality that hundreds of our existing clients depend upon."

"Skytec is growing , and this allows us to focus on our core strengths in geospatial data analysis and satellite-based monitoring while ensuring our clients continue to receive the high-quality UAV services they rely on," said Bill Rogers, CEO of Skytec. "SmartDrone's expertise and market reach make them an ideal partner to support our mission."

Through this acquisition, SmartDrone will provide ongoing UAV services to Skytec's existing client base, ensuring a seamless transition and access to best-in-class aerial data collection. With Skytec's operational excellence in geospatial data analysis and its excellent UAV services carried forward by SmartDrone, clients can expect to benefit from a fully integrated approach to data-driven decision-making.

About SmartDrone Corporation

Based in Tyler, Texas, SmartDrone Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures LiDAR and imaging drones and provides nationwide Professional Services. As "The U.S.A. Drone Company"®, SmartDrone leads the way in the American Drone Revolution.

About Skytec

Founded in 2015, Skytec is a global leader in remote sensing and GIS technology. Based in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Skytec uses a combination of satellite imagery, drone technology, and GIS expertise to deliver scalable, high-impact data solutions for sustainable resource management and informed decision-making.

