SmarTech Analysis and Stifel Global Technology Bring Together 3D Printing Leaders for AM Investment Strategies, Free Online November 10th

NEW YORK, Nov. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTech Analysis together with Stifel Global Technology Group will present the second annual AM Investment Strategies, a half-day online summit on November 10, 2022, beginning at 9am ET, at which leaders of the additive manufacturing (AM) industry will discuss the investment environment in the public and private markets in AM. The event is scheduled strategically, the week preceding Formnext, the AM industry's largest worldwide event. This marks the event's second iteration; the inaugural occurred in September 2021 in advance of RAPID, the United States' largest AM Industry event.

Across two roundtables, the 3D printing industry's foremost CEO's, Dealmakers, Market Analysts and other leaders will come together to analyze recent market activity and provide insight in the context of real market data. Registration is free at aminvestmentstrategies.com.

SmarTech is the leading research, market data and consulting firm focused solely on 3D printing and additive manufacturing, counting many leading OEMs, multinationals, industrial and financial firms amongst its clients. SmarTech's sister company.

Stifel has established itself as the world's most significant digital manufacturing dealmaker, having closed more than a dozen transactions totaling more than $4 billion in value in since 2021, including the recent merger between Ultimaker and MakerBot (previously a division of Stratasys).

Speakers include:

Benny Buller, VELO3D, CEO

Arno Held, AM Ventures, Managing Director

Yoav Zeif, Stratasys, CEO

Jeffrey Graves, 3D Systems, CEO

Max Lobovsky, Formlabs, CEO

Shai Terem, Markforged, CEO

Ric Fulop, Desktop Metal, CEO

Neal Orringer, ASTRO America, President & Co-Founder

Ivan Madera, Morf3D, a Nikon company, CEO

Troy Jensen, Lake Street Capital, Senior Research Analyst

James Ricchiuti, Needham, Managing Director

Noelle Dilts, Stifel, Managing Director

Ryan Martin, FATHOM, CEO

Bryan Dow, Stifel, Managing Director

Stephen Butkow, Stifel, Managing Director

Scott Dunham, SmarTech, EVP Research

Matthias Schmidt-Lehr, AMPOWER, Managing Partner

Joris Peels, SmarTech, VP Consulting

Michael Molitch-Hou, 3DPrint.com, Editor-in-Chief

Lawrence Gasman, SmarTech, President

Oliver Smith, ReThink Additive, Founder

Registration to the event is free, but there is limited capacity. The event begins live online November 10th at 9am ET.

Register: aminvestmentstrategies.com

About SmarTech Analysis:

Since 2013, SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. SmarTech analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms.

For more details on our company go to www.smartechanalysis.com

