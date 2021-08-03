SmarTech Analysis and Stifel Global Technology Group Announce Online Event Focused on Financial Opportunities and Investment in Additive Manufacturing Worldwide

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTech Analysis together with Stifel Global Technology Group will present AM Investment Strategies, a half-day online summit on September 9, 2021 at which leaders of the additive manufacturing (AM) industry will discuss the investment environment in the public and private markets in AM.

Across two panels, CEO's and industry leaders will join experts from SmarTech and Stifel to analyze recent market activity (SPAC's, equity offerings, M&A, and venture capital) and provide future outlook in the context of real market data. Registration is free at aminvestmentstrategies.com.

Year to date, Stifel has led 9 of the most significant digital manufacturing capital raising and advisory transactions, totaling over $3 billion in cumulative value, including serving as financial advisor to Fathom on its recently announced $1.5B merger with Altimar Acquisition Corp and serving as Joint Placement Agent on an $80M PIPE to support the combination.

SmarTech is the leading research, market data and consulting firm focused solely on 3D printing and additive manufacturing, counting the majority of leading OEMs and many multinational industrial and financial firms amongst its clients.

Speakers to date include:

Benny Buller , VELO3D, CEO

Arno Held, AM Ventures, Managing Director

Jos Burger, Ultimaker, Board Member

Greg Kress , Shapeways, CEO

Yoav Zief, Stratasys, CEO

Max Lobovsky, Formlabs, CEO

John Hartner, The ExOne Company, CEO

Ryan Martin, FATHOM, CEO

Mohsen Seifi, ASTM, Director of Global AM Programs

Bryan Dow, Stifel, Managing Director

Stephen Butkow, Stifel, Managing Director

Scott Dunham, SmarTech, EVP Research

Joris Peels, SmarTech, VP Consulting

Michael Molitch-Hou, 3DPrint.com, Editor-in-Chief

Registration to the event is free, but there is limited capacity.

Register: aminvestmentstrategies.com

About SmarTech Analysis

SmarTech Analysis is based in New York City and is a subsidiary of 3DR Holdings, a business-to-business technology media firm including global news leader 3DPrint.com, and events. Upcoming 3DR Holdings events include: Additive Manufacturing Strategies (additivemanufacturingstrategies.com, Mar. 1-3, 2022, New York City) and Inside 3D Printing (inside3dprinting.com, Oct. 13-15, 2021, Seoul).

