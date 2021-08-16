SmarTech Analysis Report: Metal Additive Manufacturing Market Back on Track to Produce More Than $50B in Components Annually by 2030

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTech Analysis, the leading provider of market analysis and consulting services to the additive manufacturing industry, has released its latest iteration of a flagship research product (Metal AM Parts Produced 2021) which estimates the production volumes and resulting market values of various metal additively manufactured components. The study reconfirms the positive long-term outlook for leading metal AM technologies moving into significant manufacturing roles across a multitude of industries over the coming decade, with print production activity eventually growing to exceed $50B annually.

Total Metal AM Production Volume Chart

This research report includes a database of metal AM market projections specifically around the production volumes and resulting market value of AM metal parts spanning prototypes, tools and tooling, and end-use production parts across eight major industries and dozens of part categorizations, from aircraft and helicopter engine components in the aerospace industry, to nuclear reactor components in the energy sector.

For more information about accessing this resource, visit https://www.smartechanalysis.com/reports/metal-parts-produced-2021-additive-manufacturing-applications-market-analysis/

About the Report

Metal AM technologies, comprising a series of four commercially relevant sub-processes, have once again been thrust into the technological spotlight in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic as the world's economies struggle with lingering supply chain aftershocks. These conditions demonstrate the relevance that digital manufacturing processes hold in times of disruption and uncertainty, and as a result the metal additive market is, once again, undergoing significant evolution. Though this created very challenging conditions over the last year for many metal AM solution providers, the continuing outcome is strong investment and renewed vigor to adopt and develop metal AM technologies.

From the Report

In 2020, the only application segment which saw an increase in activity in terms of volume of parts additively manufactured was the tooling segment, where service providers and advanced users of AM for tooling production continued to leverage metal additive to alleviate production stops and delays resulting from the pandemic



However, when excluding the impact to the dental industry where almost all activity halted for between four to seven weeks of the year, and was depressed for nearly the entirety of the rest of the year after early healthcare lockdowns ended, end-use part production for metal AM increased nominally throughout 2020.



Each of the primary metal AM technology families is expected to serve different roles in manufacturing. Today, metal powder bed fusion technologies are the most well developed and adopted, and are expected to continue to serve the majority of production applications through the next several years. Near the end of the forecast period, SmarTech expects that bound metal printing solutions, especially metal binder jetting, will have gained significant customer acceptance for the production mainly of steel, nickel, and titanium components, and will begin to also move into a significant high production role

