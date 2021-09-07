SmarTech Analysis Report: The Additive Manufacturing Market in the Private Space Industry Will Reach $2.1B by 2026

NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTech Analysis, the leading provider of market analysis and consulting services to the additive manufacturing industry, has released the first ever industry analysis report on additive manufacturing (AM) for the private space industry -"3D Printing in Commercial Space: The AM Ecosystem in the Private Space Industry"

Volume of AM Produced Parts for the Private Space Industry, 2021-2031

The study offers insights into commercial space activity where 3D printing technology is thriving and focuses on the opportunities that are emerging for the AM components that are being fabricated for satellites and launch vehicles. Driven by the changing demands and conditions of the global commercial space industry the overall value of 3D printed parts for private space is projected to reach $2.1B in 2026, going on to reach $5.4B by 2031. The private sector is successfully embracing AM to enhance part optimization to reduce both weight and costs. SmarTech believes that this trend will, in turn, accelerate launch time for spacecraft.

With the enhanced interest in 3D printing spacecraft components, a surge in global space ventures, and a peak in space industry investment, SmarTech anticipates that 3D printing will eventually help build satellites, rockets, and off-Earth structures that will enable future missions to the Moon, Mars, and deep space. This report identifies important new revenue sources for the AM industry based on these trends.

This report sets out the key industry trends involving 3D printing in the private space sector as well the leading companies in the 3D printing industry supplying the technology and the space startups using it. Companies profiled in this study include VELO3D, EOS, AMCM, Zortrax, Stratasys, Markforged, 3D Systems, Desktop Metal, ExOne, GE Additive, HP, Materialise, SLM Solutions, Renishaw, DMG Mori, Trumpf, AML3D, Carbon, EnvisionTEC, voxeljet, and Nano Dimension.

The report also offers a ten-year forecast of the annual value of additive manufacturing segments for the space industry and how much they are expected to grow by the end of the forecast period, as well as the value of additively manufactured parts alone.

Metal powder bed fusion (PBF) technologies are the most well developed and adopted and are expected to serve most production applications through the next decade with roughly 60% of the total AM hardware unit sales, which is expected to exceed 550 annual units sold by 2031. Additionally, near the end of the forecast period, we think that bound metal extrusion and metal binder jetting technologies will have gained significant acceptance in the space segment.

Satellites, rocket engines, and other high-performance parts have already benefited from AM technology. AM parts for space will grow to roughly 2.2% of all structural space parts by the end of our ten-year forecast period. As more launch vehicles become available to deliver payloads to orbit towards the second half of the 2020s, the demand for 3D-printed parts with complex geometries and designs will increase.

The revenues from additive manufacturing segments of the private space– i.e., metal and polymer hardware and materials and global 3D printing services –is expected to reach $1.2 billion by the end of the forecast period.

About SmarTech Analysis:

Since 2013, SmarTech Analysis has published reports on all the important revenue opportunities in the 3D printing/additive manufacturing sector and is considered the leading industry analyst firm providing coverage of this sector. SmarTech analysis and data drives strategy development in the additive industry and has been adopted and presented by many of the industry's largest firms. SmarTech is a division of 3DR Holdings, a b2b technology media company providing news, research and events for the 3D printing and quantum technology industries.

