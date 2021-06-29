SmarTek21 Announces availability of "IntelliTek, Digital Meeting Assistant" the latest in SmarTek21 A.I. Technology solutions

SEATTLE, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarTek21, a pioneer in AI-driven data mesh platforms and market-leading conversational platforms, announced today the availability of it's latest AI powered solution for enterprises to create a more productive and efficient work force with its new IntelliTek Digital Meeting Assistant.

Powered by SmarTek21's IntelliTek platform suite, the IntelliTek Digital Meeting Assistant participates in any corporate virtual meeting service including TEAM's, ZOOM, WebEx, and other virtual meeting apps. Caddy enhances the productivity of meetings through a suite of automation functions that are intuitive and tailored to the needs of meeting attendees.

Virtual meetings during Covid-19 have accelerated into the new normal but they have become costly regarding the time and non-productive impact to the workforce. According to sources from The Muse, Korn Ferry and the National Bureau of Economic Research, the following stats relate to the costly impact of virtual meetings:

50% of senior management, and 35% of management time is spent in virtual meetings.

67% of employees complain that the increased time spent in virtual meetings translates into less productive work outputs required in their work.

35% of employees indicate that they spend 2-5 hours per day in virtual meetings with nothing of work output to show for it.

Estimates of $1,250 per month per employee is the waist associated with non-productive time in virtual meetings. For an organization of 10,000 employees, that is $12.5m per month or $150M per year.

The Digital Meeting Assistant enables users to summarize notes, identify personas, create, and execute action items within the meeting while allowing the users to search for documents, specific content, words and provide extracted summaries within their enterprise repository. It is the only solution on the market that contributes to this level of workforce productivity and collaboration.

"Our team at SmarTek21 is excited to bring this latest ai driven productivity solution to the market. We are passionate about our enterprise customers and accelerating their digital evolution which starts with the workforce" said Brad Rickman, CEO of Americas for SmarTek21. "Our industry veteran advisors which include Rob Strickland from Telecom, Mohan Nair from Healthcare, Richard Anfang from Banking and Finance, have given us keen insight to create this breakthrough solution."

SmarTek21's industry-leading SmartBotHub platform has been recognized by Gartner for two years in a row as one of the industry's leading Conversational AI platforms. SmartBotHub is an integral part of IntelliTek platform and helps users navigate and interact with information with greater personalization and context. Its integrated data integration and data management capabilities also make it easy to pull in data from the widest variety of sources, whether on premise or in the cloud.

For more information visit: https://smartek21.com/solutions/functional/ai-powered-meetings/ or contact SmarTek21 at www.smartek21.com. For media inquiries contact our Media contact at 425-406-5677.

About SmarTek21

SmarTek21 is a global technology solutions company that provides data and AI services and software to help ensure that businesses can employ data as a strategic asset and as the foundation of a dramatically improved ability to engage with their customers. SmarTek21's flagship conversational AI and data management solutions help transform the relationship between an organization and its data so that users - both internal and external - can more naturally interact with applications, services, and brands through text and even voice with greater context, richness, and personalization. In doing so, SmarTek21 helps its clients to compete and thrive in a data-driven world. Founded in 2006, SmarTek21 is headquartered in Kirkland, Washington. For more information, visit www.smartek21.com .

Media Contact:

James Meadows

[email protected]

425-406-5677

SOURCE SmarTek21

