Smarten Augmented Analytics Introduces Pixel Perfect Print Reports for Custom Format Templates, Forms and Documents

AHMEDABAD, India, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Smarten Augmented Analytics team is pleased to announce the launch of its Pixel Perfect Print Report module. The addition of the Pixel Perfect Print Report features and functionality adds to what is already a robust, user-friendly suite of advanced analytics tools, designed for business users to engender data literacy and digital transformation within the business environment.

Smarten CEO, Kartik Patel says, "We are pleased to introduce our Pixel Perfect Print Report module. This customized print report environment will provide more flexibility for businesses to create forms, reports and documents that meet the unique needs of users, customers and other stakeholders."

Pixel Perfect Print Reports supports business reporting and documentation needs and allows IT team members and consultants to leverage simple, basic programing or scripting to define and format templates and use data from Smarten datasets and objects to produce stunning pixel perfect reports and deliver those documents at a predefined frequency using delivery and publishing agents.

"With Pixel Perfect Print Reports, our Smarten clients can optimize productivity and easily create forms and documents," says Patel. "This new reporting capability allows businesses to go beyond columnar, restricted report formats and generate predefined formats for all kinds of department, functional and statutory needs."

The Smarten Pixel Perfect Print Report environment is easy-to-use, and allows the enterprise to create a forms and template library for all types of documents including customer statements, management reports, newsletters, invoices, account ledgers, annual reports, purchase orders, packing slips with bar codes, and statutory compliance reports, just to name a few.

About Smarten

The Smarten approach to augmented analytics and modern business intelligence focuses on the business user and provides tools for Advanced Data Discovery so users can perform early prototyping and test hypotheses without the skills of a data scientist. Smarten Augmented Analytics tools include assisted predictive modeling, smart data visualization, self-serve data preparation, Clickless Analytics with natural language processing (NLP) for search analytics, Auto Insights, Key Influencer Analytics, and SnapShot monitoring and alerts. These tools are designed for business users with average skills and require no specialized knowledge of statistical analysis or support from IT or data scientists. Businesses can advance Citizen Data Scientist initiatives with in-person and online workshops and self-paced eLearning courses designed to introduce users and businesses to the concept, illustrate the benefits and provide introductory training on analytical concepts and the Citizen Data Scientist role.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/696205/Smarten_Powered_by_ElegantJBI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Smarten