Smarten Spaces Celebrates YIT's Workery+ Vallila Winning the Smartest Building Award 2021

The technology solution allows users to experience a-day-in-the-life of a future-ready digital building. Users have access to the best in-class user experience app which connects them to their community and the services of the building where they can find out the latest happenings at Workery+ like events, community updates, FAQs about the premises and any building protocols. The contactless access system allows members to enter and exit the building without any physical contact. The same experience is extended to the visitors which members invite on the app. The smart desk and meeting room system provides top class accessibility and versatility to the members for flexible working- all integrated with sensors, access controls, wifi devices and others.

Workery+ provides better working conditions through flexibility, agility and better work conditions which includes flexible pricing models and smart commercial properties that do not require years of commitment.

"Smarten Spaces and their marketplace ecosystem of partners gives us the best-of-breed solution and the latest innovations we were looking for in our ambitious quest for building a world class experience for our customers. We're extremely proud of the recognition as being the Smartest Building in the World 2021 and the cooperation with Smarten Spaces that enables this," said Anders Stenbäck, VP, Offering and Services at YIT.

"We're thrilled to celebrate an inaugural win by YIT Workery+ on the Smartest Building 2021 - the smart hub truly goes beyond technology and shows there are no limits to providing the best user experience, health and well-being and user safety. Jumpree 3.0 helps to better meet the needs of users in the post-pandemic world, combining the latest innovative technology with an understanding of the cultural forces that shape managed office interactions and engagement," said Dinesh Malkani , Founder & CEO of Smarten Spaces.

About YIT: YIT is the largest Finnish and significant North European urban developer and construction company. Our goal is to create more sustainable, functional and attractive cities and living environments. We develop and build apartments, business premises and entire areas. We also specialize in demanding infrastructure construction. We own properties together with our partners, which supports the implementation of our significant development projects. We also provide our customers with services that increase the value of properties. We employ approximately 7,400 professionals in ten countries: Finland, Russia, Sweden, Norway, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland. Our revenue in 2020 was approximately EUR 3.1 billion. YIT Corporation's share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Oy.

About Smarten Spaces: Smarten Spaces offers an end-to-end solution for workplace safety and flexibility on a single technology platform to help businesses navigate the new hybrid workplace. The SaaS technology simplifies Desk Management with Workforce Scheduling, Digital Workplace experience and Space Management, bringing together key workforce and workplace considerations for a future-ready solution. Smarten Spaces is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in 80+ cities worldwide and was recently honored with Two Stevie® Awards at the 2021 American Business Awards®, recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation & Entrepreneur of the Year, along with the Urban Innovation Champion in Cities of the Future hosted by HSBC Women's Championship and the COVID Management of Year - IT Services at SBR Management Excellence Awards by Singapore Business Review 2020 for their Hybrid Workplace technology for a safe and flexible workplace. Smarten Spaces was named as Top 3 Hottest Startups in Singapore by Singapore Business Review 2020 and as one of the Top 5 Most Innovative Startups Making Offices Secure by BusinessWorld. Other industry honors: Top 25 IoT Solution Providers 2018 by APAC CIO Outlook & Top 5 PropTech company by MIPIM in New York City 2018. We are proud of our strong GTM network. Our partners include NTT, Singtel, Optus, Ingram and many more. We are also a global Microsoft co-sell partner.

