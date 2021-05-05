Smarten Spaces Honored with Two Stevie® Awards at the 2021 American Business Awards®

The American Business Awards are the U.S. premier business awards program and set a record this year with over 3,800 applicants. More than 250 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie Award winners. Judges complimented Smarten Spaces stating, "a workspace management solution using state-of-the-art AI and IoT platform productivity to reduce operational cost and enhance convenience for end-users."

"We are deeply honored to receive the awards for both Artificial Intelligence Machine Learning Innovation and Entrepreneur of the Year. We are pleased to be in the company of the most innovative companies in the U.S.," said Dinesh Malkani, Founder and CEO. "The Smarten Spaces development team rose to the challenge and remained relentlessly focused on innovation during the pandemic."

Smarten Spaces is digital technology platform enabling companies to shift to the hybrid workplace. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and IoT, the enterprise solution is deployed on one easy-to-use workplace experience app.

"This award is a reflection of the team's strategy, commitment, and focus during these unprecedented times," said Anushka Verghese, Co-Founder and CPO. "We are proud to be recognized as an American Business Award winner and will continue to deliver innovation to enable the dynamic workplace of the future today."

"This year's Stevie-winning nominations in The American Business Awards are testament to the ingenuity, commitment, passion, adaptability, and creativity of the American people. We look forward to celebrating this year's winners during our virtual ceremony on June 30," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Gallagher. Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2021 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA .

About Smarten Spaces:

Smarten Spaces was founded in 2017 by Dinesh Malkani , former president of Cisco India. Smarten Spaces offers a full-featured solution for workplace safety and flexibility on a single technology platform to help businesses navigate the new hybrid workplace. The SaaS technology simplifies desk management with workforce scheduling, digital workplace experience, and space management bringing together key workforce and workplace considerations for a future-ready solution.

Smarten Spaces is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in 70+ cities worldwide and was recently awarded the COVID Management of Year - IT Services at SBR Management Excellence Awards by Singapore Business Review 2020 for their Hybrid Workplace technology for a safe and flexible workplace. Smarten Spaces was named one of the Top 3 Hottest Startups in Singapore by Singapore Business Review 2019 and one of 5 Innovative Startups Making Offices More Secure Post COVID by BW Disrupt Business World.

About the Stevie Awards:

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. The Stevies also produces the annual Women|Future Conference. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.

