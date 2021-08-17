Smarten Spaces Launches Powerful Technology Innovation for the New Hybrid Workplace

Smarten Spaces has experienced significant growth by helping companies get back to work and shift to the Hybrid Workplace. With all the learnings and experience, it has released a new version of Jumpree that brings together workplace and workforce technology on a single platform with an easy-to-use employee experience app , integrated analytics, and is packed with more than 80 out-of-the-box integrations with business applications and sensors.

"After helping companies worldwide shift to the new hybrid workplace, we've learned it is imperative to transform the way we work. Leaders today have to role model flexibility to ensure collaboration improves and employees should be empowered. We are thrilled to launch this new unique innovative technology that will truly be a key driver in helping companies make this shift and overcome the challenges associated with it," said Anushka Verghese, Co-founder & CPO of Smarten Spaces.

The intuitive technology platform is tailored to each client's environment and offers:

new mobile and desktop technology for employees and managers to plan their work-from-home and work-from office hybrid schedules;

synchronized scheduling with colleagues, teams, and flexible spaces;

AI-driven recommendations to assist managers and employees in planning the most productive and engaging hybrid schedules;

desk booking, meeting room booking, and visitor management to get back to work safely;

full visibility into how employees adapt to the new hybrid environment through advanced reporting and analytics; and

detailed space utilization data to improve space planning and decision making.

Having deployed the solution in over 100 cities across many Fortune 500 companies including the world's largest banks, FMCGs, and technology companies, the key to success has been the ability to provide the employee and the organization full transparency and empowerment to make decisions. Hybrid Working requires planning and the blending of employee engagement, space management, and technology that come together in the new version of Jumpree .

About Smarten Spaces:

Smarten Spaces digital workplace technology is trusted by Fortune 500 companies, deployed to over a million users in over 100 global cities including New York, Chicago, London, Sydney, Helsinki, Moscow, Australia, Singapore, and more. The Smarten Spaces platform is fully integrated with Microsoft, Kone, and more than 80 global complimentary workplace solutions.

Smarten Spaces offers full-featured workplace safety and flexible technology platform to help businesses navigate the new hybrid workplace. The SaaS technology expands Hot Desking with Workforce Scheduling, creates a seamless digital Workplace Experience, and simplifies Space Management -- bringing together key workforce and workplace considerations for a future-ready solution. Smarten Spaces was recently honored with Two Stevie® Awards at the 2021 American Business Awards®, recognized for Artificial Intelligence Innovation & Entrepreneur of the Year, along with the Urban Innovation Champion in Cities of the Future hosted by HSBC Women's Championship and the COVID Management of Year - IT Services at SBR Management Excellence Awards by Singapore Business Review 2020. Smarten Spaces was named as Top 3 Hottest Startups in Singapore by Singapore Business Review 2020 and as one of the Top 5 Most Innovative Startups Making Offices Secure by BusinessWorld.

