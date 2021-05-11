Smarten Spaces Launches Smarten Marketplace™

Smarten Spaces offers the only full-featured digital workplace experience platform focused on automated hybrid employee scheduling, desk and meeting room booking, safety management, and existing building systems integrations. Powered by Artificial Intelligence and IoT, the enterprise solution is deployed on one easy-to-use workplace experience app.

"Launching the Smarten Marketplace is a strategic milestone in our proven track record of driving workplace innovation. Our rapidly growing customer base will benefit from the ease of finding, integrating, and deploying extended digitally transformational capabilities," said Dinesh Malkani, Founder & CEO of Smarten Spaces.

The Smarten Marketplace unites customers, solution providers, system integrators, and consultants on a global workplace ecosystem. Its Digital Technology Catalog extends functionality with the world's leading innovative partner solutions including 65 out-of-the-box integrations to enable digital workflows, deeper efficiencies, cost reduction and deployment speed.

"Through the Smarten Marketplace which uses a host of Microsoft technologies including Azure IoT and is built on Microsoft Azure, customers around the world can easily find, buy and deploy partner solutions they can trust, all certified and optimized to run on the Smarten Spaces Workplace Platform," explained Barrie Sheers, Regional Business Lead, Microsoft Asia.

"As more enterprises prepare to bring employees back to work, the importance of providing contactless experience has never been more important," said Jukka Salmikuukka, Partnership Development Director, Kone APAC. "We're pleased to partner with Smarten Spaces and provide our customers with improved safety and a better workspace experience."

About Smarten Spaces:

Smarten Spaces was founded in 2017 by Dinesh Malkani , former president of Cisco India. Smarten Spaces offers a full-featured solution for workplace safety and flexibility on a single technology platform to help businesses navigate the new hybrid workplace. The SaaS technology simplifies desk management with workforce scheduling, digital workplace experience and space management bringing together key workforce and workplace considerations for a future-ready solution. Smarten Spaces is trusted by Fortune 500 companies in 70+ cities worldwide and was recently awarded the American Business Awards 2021 Bronze Stevie® for Entrepreneur of the Year, a 2021 Bronze Stevie® for Artificial Intelligence/ Machine Learning Solution , and the COVID Management of Year - IT Services at SBR Management Excellence Awards by Singapore Business Review 2020 for their Hybrid Workplace technology for a safe and flexible workplace. Smarten Spaces was named one of the Top 3 Hottest Startups in Singapore by Singapore Business Review 2019 and one of 5 Innovative Startups Making Offices More Secure Post COVID by BW Disrupt Business World. Other industry honors include: Top 25 IoT Solution Providers 2018 by APAC CIO Outlook and Top 5 PropTech company by MIPIM in New York City 2018. Smarten Spaces is proud of their strong GTM network. Their partners include NTT, Singtel, Optus, Ingram and many more. Smarten spaces is a [JD1] global Microsoft co-sell partner.

