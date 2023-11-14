Smarter House Hunting: AI Is Changing How You Buy Your Dream Home

Mayberry partners with OpenHouse.ai to revolutionize the homebuying experience

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Mayberry, a new community in Colorado Springs, might be inspired by the walkable towns of the past, but it's taking a cutting-edge approach to selling homes through a partnership with OpenHouse.ai, a fast-growing company pioneering AI real estate solutions. The collaboration offers a new level of convenience and personalization for buyers, centered around affordability and flexibility.

AI tools that offer greater efficiency have quickly become commonplace in our daily lives. Now, the real estate industry is embracing the opportunities that AI offers. Mayberry and OpenHouse.ai's partnership will help buyers find and design the home that suits their budget, needs, and lifestyle, while giving builders intelligence into market demand and evolving buyer behaviour.

"Our goal is to make it easier for buyers to purchase homes. With OpenHouse.ai, we want to remove barriers for buyers, while being totally transparent about cost. Buyers can complete a questionnaire to identify the best home options based on their needs, interact with floor plans, and get access to the information they need to decide if Mayberry is the right fit for them. After they design and buy their home, they can move in just 120 days later," said Mayberry Communities President Randy Goodson. "Partnering with OpenHouse.ai makes sense for our market position, buyer profile, and our ability to show buyers that we can build top-quality homes quickly through our advanced methods."

More than ever, buyers are looking for affordable homes that meet their unique and evolving needs. As a result of the pandemic and a move to remote working, for example, Mayberry has seen buyers move away from open-plan layouts to more closed spaces that enable quiet and privacy.

"AI is changing the real estate industry. We can provide home builders with meaningful insights in real-time that allow them to better understand what people want from their homes while presenting buyers a range of options tailored to them," said OpenHouse.ai CEO and Co-Founder Will Zhang. "As the home building industry continues to battle rising costs, labor shortages, and fluctuating demand, AI can also help optimize all aspects of the build lifecycle - including design, procurement, and project management – reducing construction cycle times and keeping costs down."

While AI and automation are transforming how we work, the sales team at Mayberry isn't concerned about AI taking over their roles. Instead, they see the opportunities it presents. "OpenHouse.ai has been pivotal in enhancing the buyer experience, ensuring it is positive and responsive for our sales associates," said Mayberry Head Salesman Dean Jaeger. "Each buyer qualified by OpenHouse.ai has been highly communicative, eagerly prepared for the subsequent phase of buying or touring our community."

By leveraging OpenHouse.ai's advanced technology, Mayberry is setting new standards for convenience and efficiency, making finding, designing, and buying that new dream home even easier.

Quick facts:

AI can better understand home buyers' needs at a massive scale and use the data to enhance:

Affordability and flexibility: builders have greater visibility of shifting market demands and understanding of future homeowners' needs. Keeping demand in balance helps build more affordable homes.

Personalized recommendations: AI saves time and effort while providing the sales team with critical knowledge and insights about each buyer.

Live market research: Accurate insights into buyer preferences enable builders and developers to adapt their offerings quickly in response to changing demands.

About Mayberry :

Mayberry, Colorado is truly a haven of purposeful living and elevated experiences, nestled in the serene environment of Colorado's Front Range in the Colorado Springs region.

Drawing inspiration from the walkable towns of yesteryears and the rich heritage of early Colorado Springs, Mayberry is set to redefine the "Hometown USA" ideal. With tree-lined boulevards and a pedestrian-centric town center, Mayberry harmoniously blends modern living with nostalgic charm. Here, you can live, work, and play with purpose. Spanning over 110 acres, its trails, parks, playgrounds, and open spaces are crafted to offer leisure just a few steps away from one's doorstep.

The upcoming 32-acre town center promises to be the beating heart of the community, presenting a spectrum of elevated experiences – from retail shops and sidewalk cafes to versatile offices where you can catch up on work or rendezvous with friends. But what truly sets Mayberry apart is its breathtaking backdrop: the awe-inspiring mountains and skyline that encapsulate its unique spirit.

About OpenHouse.ai:

OpenHouse.ai's Builder Intelligence Platform empowers homebuilders with real-time analytics, facilitating data-driven decisions. The platform has catered to over 2.85 million unique buyers, listing

and selling over five thousand homes across major US and Canadian cities, covering 24 Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA). Compared to the standard contact conversion rate of 0.5%, OpenHouse.ai -driven personalization boasts a rate of 1.5% to 2.3%. Collaborating with our OSC partners and leveraging an AI-powered quiz can expedite sales by up to 30 days.

Media downloads:

Download Link

SOURCE OpenHouse.AI