Smarter Security for Students and Staff Using AI

PEKIN, Ill., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SEICO Security now offers educational facilities solutions to operate smarter 24/7/365. AI Security Systems and Concealed Weapons Detection offer proactive security. Today, shootings and break-ins occur at a rapid pace. It's imperative to deploy technology that saves lives.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Security Systems

"SEICO offers state-of-the-art AI Security Systems," said Brad Juergens, SEICO President. "IntelliSee® AI Risk Mitigation Platform features active monitoring. NetWatch™ Proactive Video Monitoring (PVM) stops the crime 98% of the time."

Gain Situational Awareness with IntelliSee® AI Risk Mitigation Platform — featuring Active Monitoring. IntelliSee offers a reliable, proactive solution by overlaying and continuously scanning your live surveillance camera feeds for potential threats. When a threat is detected, IntelliSee instantly alerts designated contacts and systems to the nature and location of the threat so you can act whenever, wherever.

NetWatch PVM with optic-based AI, is designed to stop crimes. Intervention Specialists receive alerts when filtering software detects threats. Specialists give real-time audio warnings to intruders, often causing intruder to flee while providing real-time support to authorities. "NetWatch Monitoring Centers offer geo-diversity to ensure continuous vigilance of facility assets. It's a smarter way to prevent crimes 24/7/365," said Juergens.

Concealed Weapons Detection (CWD) with AI

Avigilon™ Products offers Motorola Solutions CWD. Powered by Evolv™ Technology, Evolv Express CWD features advanced sensors and AI to detect concealed weapons and other threats. It's the first and only touchless security screening solution and is up to 10 times faster and more effective.

Integrating the Avigilon Control Center (ACC) is best practice. Cameras onboard towers stream live video to ACC, recorded alongside the fixed video security feeds installed at the facility. Once a threat is detected, alarms are sent to ACC. "Evolv Express CWD shows real-time where the threat is on a body or in a bag, while reducing physical contact," said Juergens.

About SEICO Security

SEICO offers decades of experience and is dedicated to success for every project, bringing security goals to reality. Providing educational and other commercial security systems, home security systems, access control systems, video & digital surveillance, photo ID, burglar/fire alarm systems, alarm monitoring, intercom & paging, audio/video, bank equipment, AI security solutions, CWD with AI, and other methods of protection. 132 Court St, Pekin, IL 61554. 1-800-272-0316. www.seicosecurity.com

