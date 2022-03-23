SMARTER SORTING RAISES $25 MILLION LED BY G2 VENTURE PARTNERS AND NAMES JACQUELINE CLAUDIA CEO, TO IMPROVE SUSTAINABILITY FOR CONSUMER BRANDS AND RETAILERS

Smarter Sorting helps retailers and consumer brands meet regulatory, governance and environmental standards to deliver on the promise of sustainability

AUSTIN, Texas and BOULDER, Colo., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarter Sorting, a consumer goods data and sustainability company, today announced it raised $25 million in a funding round led by G2 Venture Partners. The company also promoted CPG industry expert and entrepreneur Jacqueline Claudia as its new CEO. Claudia replaces former CEO, Chris Ripley.

The new fundraising round is led by G2 Venture Partners, along with existing investors. The investment will help Smarter Sorting accelerate its technology roadmap, scale its business operations and better serve its growing list of 24 national supermarkets, warehouse clubs and big-box retail customers, including Costco, Wegmans and Albertsons Companies, and more than 1,600 consumer brands.

Retailers and brands need answers on how to handle millions of products – from cosmetics, cleaning products and deodorant to dietary supplements, pills and paint – to do the right thing amidst the complexity of growing regulations and sustainability goals. Is it flammable? Is it corrosive? Does it have to be treated as regulated waste, or could it be donated or recycled?

Smarter Sorting is the first company to use data science to give retailers and brands instant and accurate answers on how to better make, market and move consumer products. Decisions come from its Product Intelligence Platform and the world's most complete set of physical attributes, chemical composition and classification rules - with over 456 billion data points - on millions of regulated consumer products. By instantly mapping product data to regulatory and handling data, the platform helps customers reduce their environmental impact, remain compliant and avoid fines.

"Smarter Sorting is the only company creating intelligent datasets that connect the chemical and physical properties of products with growing local, state and federal regulations for improved sustainability," said Daniel Oros, a partner at G2 Venture Partners and Smarter Sorting board member. "Our investment in Smarter Sorting perfectly fits our mission to invest in emerging technologies that drive sustainable transformation across traditional industries."

Jacqueline Claudia Assumes Role of CEO

Claudia joined Smarter Sorting in 2020 as CRO, delivering 3x growth. She was previously founder and CEO of the award-winning sustainable consumer products company, LoveTheWild. She is a Fellow of Unreasonable, an organization dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs positioned to bend history in the right direction. As CEO of Smarter Sorting, Claudia leads an executive leadership team that is 50 percent female and a company with 43 percent of senior leader positions occupied by women.

"Sustainability stands at an inflection point in today's economy as consumers, employees, investors and government agencies now demand more accountability from corporations," said Claudia, CEO of Smarter Sorting. "With this investment, our passionate team of math nerds, chemistry wizards and retail pros will accelerate how customers can meet sustainability goals while, at the same time, shattering the outdated notion that doing business the right way must cost more."

Smarter Sorting is making a positive environmental and social impact. To date, it has helped customers divert tens of thousands of tons of waste from the landfill, treat thousands of pounds of hazardous waste safely, recycle thousands more pounds of consumer products, as well as salvage hundreds of thousands of pounds of products for reuse. The company has partnered with Feeding America to help donate and distribute 19 million pounds of food in the past year (which translates to 15 million meals), and is using its computational engine and know-how to champion the removal of animal testing requirements from aquatic toxicology regulations.

About G2 Venture Partners

G2 Venture Partners is a venture and growth firm focused on emerging technologies driving sustainable transformation across traditional industries. We support entrepreneurs who are unlocking new paths to environmentally and socially responsible economic growth.

www.g2vp.com

About Smarter Sorting

Based in Boulder, Colo., Austin, Texas, and Los Angeles, Smarter Sorting helps companies make, market and move consumer products better. Its customers include national discount club stores and supermarkets, as well as the brands they sell. The company's customers use its Product Intelligence Platform to gain product insights and identify how to best handle regulated consumer products across the supply chain to remain compliant, avoid fines and reduce their environmental impact. Awards for innovation, impact and employee experience include: Fast Company Most Innovative Companies, Built In Best Place to Work, Real Leader Impact Award and SEAL Sustainable Innovation Award. Smarter Sorting is an Unreasonable Impact company.

www.smartersorting.com

