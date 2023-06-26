Smarter Surfaces Announces Growth in South America with Partnership with Grupo Innova del Perú S.A.C in Peru

DUBLIN, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smarter Surfaces, the global leader in providing innovative whiteboard, magnetic, and projection surface solutions, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with Grupo Innova del Perú S.A.C, a prominent company specialising in state-of-the-art work and learning environments. Grupo Innova has established itself as the premier destination for whiteboard paint solutions in Peru and this collaboration marks an important milestone for both companies as they aim to revolutionise workspaces in Peru.

Over the past 9 years, Grupo Innova del Perú S.A.C, led by CEO and General Manager, Matt Field, has established itself as a trusted provider of high-quality visual communication solutions and services in Peru. Their commitment to delivering excellent products and exceptional customer service aligns perfectly with Smarter Surfaces' core values. This partnership will combine the expertise and capabilities of both companies, enabling them to offer a full-service solution to modern workspaces in Peru.

The partnership between Smarter Surfaces and Grupo Innova del Perú S.A.C was formalised during a recent visit by Matt and his team to Dublin, Ireland. The visit allowed both parties to strengthen their relationship, exchange industry insights, and lay the foundation for a successful partnership.

Ronan Clarke, Managing Director of Smarter Surfaces, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are delighted to join forces with Grupo Innova del Perú S.A.C. Their deep understanding of the whiteboard paint industry and commitment to customer satisfaction make them an ideal partner for us. Together, we will bring our whiteboard paint and other innovative surface solutions to workplaces across Peru, boosting collaboration, productivity, and creativity."

Matt outlined, "We are excited to embark on this partnership with Smarter Surfaces. Their innovative products and solutions perfectly complement our offerings. We are confident that this collaboration will bring immense value to our customers, providing them with top-quality surfaces and a complete range of products."

Commenting on the long-term aspirations for the partnership, Matt reveals, "The SME and corporate sector in Peru is significant and a hub of innovation which has huge untapped potential. We see immense opportunity for Smarter Surfaces' whiteboard paint products in this sector. Looking ahead, our long-term goals include expanding our offering and delivering a full service solution to our customers.. We are incredibly excited about the future and the possibilities it holds for our company."

Smarter Surfaces, founded in 2009, has been at the forefront of surface innovation, continuously expanding its product range. In addition to their flagship Smart Whiteboard Paint , the company offers a comprehensive selection of magnetic wallpapers, projection products, self-adhesive whiteboard films, and plaster. The company's commitment to research and development has been instrumental in driving its growth and introducing groundbreaking products.

Grupo Innova del Perú S.A.C Background

Since 2014, Grupo Innova del Perú S.A.C, has specialised in the whiteboard paint solutions, offering a wide range of high-quality whiteboard solutions and associated implementation services. Their dedication to providing exceptional products and services has made them a trusted partner for customers seeking innovative surface solutions. Through their partnership with Smarter Surfaces, they elevate and expand their offerings, bringing the latest advancements in surface technology to workspaces in Peru.

Smarter Surfaces Background

Smarter Surfaces was originally an idea to find a solution to cover an entire meeting room with whiteboards. Traditionally this done with whiteboards we realised that this solution wasn't practical and looked terrible with all the joints and unused surface area. We had a better idea. What if you could write and project on the entire wall seamlessly? The idea for Smarter Surfaces was born.

In 2009 the research and development process began for their initial product, Smart Whiteboard Paint, before launching the product in 2012.

The success of Smart Whiteboard Paint enabled the company to expand their product range and include a selection of magnetic wallpapers, projection products, self-adhesive whiteboard films, whiteboard paints and plaster.

Research and development has been a key component in the product creation process. It has remained core throughout the Smarter Surfaces rapid growth as the company continues to innovate and introduce new products.

Smarter Surfaces is now the world leader in providing innovative whiteboard, magnetic and projection surface solutions, promoting collaboration, teamwork and productivity, to a global range of customers. Their products include a functional surface range of magnetic, whiteboard and projection paints and wallcoverings.

Their most recent development has been a range of high-quality projector screen paints that deliver optimal picture performance depending on requirements. The Projection Screen Paint Range was developed with projection industry partners and has been independently certified by CREST (Centre for Research in Engineering Surface Technology) with an approved Surface Finish Quality Standard of EU Level Q4/US Level 5, ensuring the ultimate quality finish for every project. The R&D challenge was to create paints that could match and improve on the performance of traditional screens, so the Smarter Surfaces team developed a new paint technology and layering paint system. Across the range this paint technology ensures an ultra smooth finish that delivers perfect pixel clarity, sharpness, and uniform brightness. Designed to deliver optimal pictures depending on requirements, each paint was developed to work for specific viewing scenarios.

