SmarterDx Recognized as One of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Winners

SmarterDx honored in Newcomer - Startups category in program's inaugural year.

NEW YORK, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Modern Healthcare announced SmarterDx, the leader in clinical AI for revenue integrity and care quality, as one of Modern Healthcare's 2024 Best in Business in the Newcomer - Startups category. The program, which is in its inaugural year, celebrates those who drive innovation, efficiency and excellence across the healthcare industry.

SmarterDx provides hospitals with clinical AI that helps them tell the most accurate and complete story of care delivered for each patient by analyzing 100% of charts. Their solution, SmarterPrebill™, empowers hospitals to improve quality of care scores and capture an average of $2 million of net new revenue per 10,000 patient discharges — revenue that is lifeblood for hospitals when the national average operating margin is 1.6%. SmarterDx is used by more than 30 leading health systems in the U.S.

"2024 has been a milestone year for SmarterDx, and this recognition from Modern Healthcare is a tremendous honor to cap it off," said Michael Gao, MD, CEO and co-founder of SmarterDx. "The award is a reflection of the important work our team does day in and day out to help health systems to improve quality metrics and close their revenue integrity gaps so they get paid fairly and accurately."

"We are honored to recognize the inaugural recipients of Modern Healthcare's Best in Business Award," said Dan Peres, President of Modern Healthcare. "Their unwavering commitment to innovation, exceptional outcomes, and delivering real impact in the healthcare industry exemplifies the very essence of excellence. This achievement underscores their dedication to advancing healthcare solutions and setting new standards for quality and efficiency. Congratulations to these outstanding organizations for their remarkable contributions and well-deserved recognition."

This news comes on the heels of SmarterDx's recent announcement of SmarterDenials ™, a powerful AI-driven appeals solution to help hospitals combat the rising tide of payer denials. Earlier this year, SmarterDx also announced a $50 million Series B funding round led by Transformation Capital, with continued investments from Bessemer Venture Partners, Flare Capital Partners and Floodgate Fund, bringing total funding to $71 million.

About SmarterDx

SmarterDx builds clinical AI that empowers hospitals to analyze the complete record of every patient to fully capture the value of care delivered. Founded by physicians in 2020, its proprietary AI platform understands the nuances of clinical reasoning, enabling hospitals to true the patient record for every discharge. By doing so, hospitals can recover millions in earned revenue, enhance care quality metrics, and optimize healthcare operations. Discover how SmarterDx is transforming healthcare at smarterdx.com .

About Modern Healthcare

Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscriptions.

CONTACT:

Emily Poe

AOx3

[email protected]

703-408-3935

SOURCE SmarterDx