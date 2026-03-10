SmarterSends Launches Enterprise 2-Way SMS Integration with Attentive, Expanding Governed Conversational Messaging for Distributed Marketing Teams

New integration puts two-way SMS at the center of distributed marketing strategy, with email, SMS, and push available in the same governed execution layer

ATLANTA, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SmarterSends, the distributed marketing platform built for decentralized teams, today announced a new integration with Attentive, an industry-leading omnichannel marketing platform redefining 1:1 personalization for brands, that enables enterprise brands to operationalize two-way SMS across distributed teams with centralized governance and brand controls. The integration positions two-way SMS as an engagement channel for field, franchise, and regional teams.

Attentive

Designed for enterprise directors of sales, customer service and marketing, CRM leaders, and CMOs, the integration gives organizations a practical framework for scaling conversational messaging while keeping compliance risk and brand inconsistency in mind.

Two-way messaging is now treated as a governed marketing channel, not a side-door sales tactic.

Making 2-Way SMS Enterprise Ready

Enterprise organizations increasingly rely on conversational messaging to drive conversion, appointment setting, and customer response. Until now, two-way SMS has often lived in disconnected tools or informal workflows, creating risk and reporting gaps.

Brands using the SmarterSends integration can add a distributed enablement layer on top of their Attentive marketing platform to deploy two-way SMS safely across local teams.

With the SmarterSends and Attentive integration, organizations can:

Enable enterprise-safe two-way SMS conversations for field and local teams

Apply brand guardrails, permissions, and approvals to conversational messaging

Maintain centralized visibility and reporting across distributed interactions

Support sales and service use cases without breaking marketing governance

This closes the long-standing gap where sales wants conversation and marketing wants control. Now both get what they need.

Built for Distributed and Multi-Location Brands

The integration is purpose-built for organizations where messaging happens beyond headquarters, including:

Food and beverage franchise systems

Sports and live event organizations

Entertainment and venue groups

Retail and multi-location brands

Field-driven service organizations

Non-Profit Organizations with distributed field teams

Financial Services organizations with independent advisors

These teams can now activate localized campaigns and manage inbound customer conversations while central leadership maintains oversight and strategic control.

Executive Perspective

"Two-way SMS drives engagement because it is immediate and human, but enterprises need structure around it," said Evan Lazarus, Co-Founder of SmarterSends. "This integration makes conversational messaging governable at scale. Marketing keeps authority, local teams gain responsiveness, and customers get real answers from real people."

"Our brands want to extend the high-performing, hyper-personalized 1:1 messaging created with Attentive into distributed environments without introducing operational risk," said Mark Sheridan, VP of Partnerships at Attentive. "SmarterSends provides the enablement and governance layer that helps make two-way SMS and multi-channel execution scalable across the enterprise."

Availability

The SmarterSends integration with Attentive is available now for qualified enterprise customers that require distributed messaging across two-way SMS, SMS, email, and push channels with centralized governance.

About SmarterSends

SmarterSends is a distributed marketing platform that enables enterprise organizations to execute email, SMS, two-way SMS, and push campaigns across decentralized teams with built-in guardrails, approvals, and reporting.

Learn more at https://smartersends.com/attentive

About Attentive

Attentive® is the omnichannel marketing platform for 1:1 personalization redefining how brands and people connect. Attentive turns messages into moments that drive action, revenue, and loyalty with powerful technology that unifies customer data, while providing the expert knowledge and unparalleled support that helps brands succeed.

Trusted by leading global brands like Crate and Barrel, Urban Outfitters, and Steve Madden, Attentive provides mobile-first identity, smart orchestration, and enterprise-grade compliance and deliverability, supporting trillions of interactions across more than 70 industries. To learn more or request a demo, visit www.attentive.com or follow us on LinkedIn , X (formerly Twitter), or Instagram .

