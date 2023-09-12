Smartest, Wi-Fi Enabled, Wall Mounted Room Heater Launched by eheat, Inc.

News provided by

eheat, Inc.

12 Sep, 2023, 08:36 ET

The Smart Envi Allows for Control and Automation from iOS and Android Devices as well as Syncing with Amazon's Alexa and Google Home.

TOMBALL, Texas, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- eheat, Inc., a US manufacturer of wall mounted electric panel heaters, has announced the launch of the Smart Envi, an APP-controlled heater that enables you to control one or multiple heaters from your phone, customize settings, automate scheduling and more. The Smart Envi also has the capability of connecting to Amazon's Alexa and Google Home voice recognition devices.

Continue Reading
Announcing the Smart Envi heater
Announcing the Smart Envi heater
Smart Evni heater and app
Smart Evni heater and app
Smart Zone Heating with Smart Envi
Smart Zone Heating with Smart Envi

"We are very excited to bring the Smart Envi to the market! It's been a long process of design and engineering to ensure we are offering smart technology with an interface that is simple to use, extremely helpful, safe and economical," said Mark McCourt, CEO and Founder of eheat, Inc.

Connecting your Envi app to your wi-fi and pairing with your heater(s) allows for Smart Zone Heating, controlling multiple heaters throughout your home, scheduling, and freeze protection which ensures your heater comes on if the temperature falls below 40° in the house. Another unique feature is geofencing which can be set up to turn the heat up before you arrive home using your location and turn down the heat as you leave.

Other key features include:

  • Built-in, Programmable Digital Thermostat
  • Smart Zone Heating
  • Timer and Scheduling Functions
  • Multi-Colored Night Light
  • Auto Dimming
  • Child Lock
  • Shared Control with Invited Users

The Smart Envi, as with all Envi heaters, is eco-friendly, hypoallergenic, silent, and saves on heating bills. It operates without moving parts and distributes air without the use of a fan. The Smart Envi is even more efficient because of its 100% convection design that utilizes our patented 'Stack Convection Technology'. To learn more about the technology and to place a pre-order go to: https://bit.ly/3L1QKsu

Interviews available upon request.

About eheat, Inc.
eheat, Inc. is the trusted online source for the innovative, American owned and built, Envi wall-mounted, electric panel heater line. Envi is the most innovative, safe, efficient, electric wall heater in the world, and built right here in the USA in a state-of-the-art, ISO 9001 quality certified manufacturing facility.

In 2003, eheat, Inc. introduced the concept of flat panel, wall-mounted heaters to North America and the company continues to grow. Designed and engineered like no other wall heater on the market, these innovative electric panel heaters provide safe, healthy, economical heating. For more information, please visit www.eheat.com 

Media inquiries:
Marc Berger
Director of Marketing, eheat, Inc.
[email protected]
www.eheat.com 
713-589-3220

SOURCE eheat, Inc.

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.