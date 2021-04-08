SmartFlyer - Award-Winning Luxury Travel Agency - Streamlines Operations and Selects SION Cloud-Based Solution

NEW YORK, April 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SION (https://sioncentral.com), a powerful new SaaS platform that enables simplified commission tracking and management for travel agents, today announced its software has been selected by recognized North American industry leader SmartFlyer as its commission management partner. SmartFlyer, an award-winning luxury travel company founded in New York City in 1990, has selected SION for its sleek, powerful, and intuitive visual dashboards and single-click processes. The web-based platform will further streamline the agency's commission management operations and improve efficiencies on behalf of its team of 200+ travel advisors around the world.

"As a hub for some of the industry's best travel advisors, we needed a commission management solution that could keep up with our advisors' fast-paced booking behavior and evolving needs in our digital world," shares Erina Pindar, SmartFlyer's Managing Director. "After a great deal of research, our team found that SION's intuitive interface was the most powerful and ideal fit."

"SmartFlyer represents an extraordinary new enterprise-level client for SION, which is incredibly validating for our company," said SION CEO Irving Betesh. "We hold fast to the belief that managing operations in the world of global travel agencies is still too archaic and manual, and that our platform can transform an agency of any size. The selection of SION by SmartFlyer is just the first step in our business moving to the next level."

SION's platform brings efficiency, accountability, and transparency to travel commissions. Its modern user interface and cloud-based platform features include one-click invoicing, category tagging, fully-searchable data, easy filter views by timeframe, by-client and by-supplier reporting downloadable to PDF or CSV formats, and more. To learn more about its robust platform and the company behind it, visit the SION website.

About SION

SION (https://sioncentral.com) is a New York City Metro-based global technology company serving the needs of the travel advisor industry. It exists to make travel advisors' lives easier through its powerfully simple software. SION's first-of-its-kind streamlined interface, advanced features, and game-changing automation eliminates the headache of commission tracking and payment reconciliations experienced by travel advisors the world over. It frequently has been described by users as "revolutionary." SION has won a Voyager HQ Pitch Challenge award, has been featured in Travel Weekly magazine, and has graduated from the prestigious Virtuoso Travel Incubator program. SION is also partnered with such travel heavyweights as Sabre, Amadeus, CCRA, IATA. To date, the company has raised $1 million in pre-seed funding.

About SmartFlyer

SmartFlyer (https://smartflyer.com) is a global luxury travel consultancy headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1990, SmartFlyer has evolved from its initial focus on aviation into a full-service luxury travel agency and has built a platform and community that fosters for award-winning luxury travel advisors. With a focus on building a global network of forward-thinking team members who are tastemakers and experts in all aspects of travel, the SmartFlyer approach to travel planning is based on creativity and customization. SmartFlyer's long-standing industry relationships translate into exclusive privileges for those in their network from wheels up to wheels down. The agency and its principals are often quoted as an expert voice in national publications including The New York Times, Bloomberg, Vogue, Forbes, Inc. Magazine, AFAR and more.

