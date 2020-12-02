SmartForce® Technologies Selects New Business Strategies® Marketing Services to Drive Revenue Growth

SCOTTS VALLEY, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- New Business Strategies®, a global B2B marketing and customer experience professional services firm, has been selected as the external marketing agency for SmartForce® Technologies, Inc., a leader in insights-driven, crime reduction software.

SmartForce Technologies has signed on with New Business Strategies' Parachute Services, a suite of services designed to accelerate marketing results and program execution.

New Business Strategies was selected for its approach, client-first/can-do culture, and proven track record. The Parachute Services that SmartForce signed-up for include demand generation, content strategy and creation, customer marketing, media communications, product, and digital marketing.

SmartForce Technologies enables local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies to boost intelligence-led and data-driven crime reduction strategies. Through the SmartForce SmartComms platform, agencies can measurably reduce crime, violent crime, and manhours spent solving crimes by improving productivity and collaboration between Investigations, Crime Analysis, Patrol, Specialty Units, and other law enforcement partners.

"We have worked with several types of marketing consultants and approaches without the results we were seeking," said Brian McGrew, SmartForce Technology's Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "New Business Strategies stood out for their experience, reputation, and aggressive yet pragmatic approach to achieving results."

"Our selection by SmartForce Technologies further demonstrates that our differentiator is our ability to leverage decades of experience into a focused, 'hit the ground running' approach aligned to clients' needs and culture. We are honored to serve SmartForce," said Christine Crandell, President of New Business Strategies. "Time is the new basis of competing. Companies come to us for our future-casting, aligned strategic planning and industry experience, and reputation for execution."

About New Business Strategies®

New Business Strategies is a leading customer experience and strategy professional services firm based in Silicon Valley helping organizations accelerate revenue by turning their customer expectations into sales and brand differentiators. We serve North American, European, and Australian growth stage clients in high technology, SaaS software, discrete manufacturing, distribution, education, and business services. Visit us at http://www.NewBizS.com

