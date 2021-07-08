SmartGunz, LLC Announces Pre-Sales Ordering Availability of 9mm Sentry® Pistol

The 9 mm Sentry® features SmartGunz's patent pending lock-out technology that is integrated with an RFID chip contained in a glove worn by the officer / owner. The officer must depress the grip safety on the firearm while wearing an RFID-enabled glove to permit firing. This helps to ensure that each SmartGunz Sentry firearm fires each and every time when it is supposed to AND ONLY when it is supposed to!