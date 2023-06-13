SmartHealth Dx Featured in Cover Story of Med Tech Outlook Magazine's Pathology Special Edition

IRVINE, Calif., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Smart Health Diagnostics Company ("SHDx" or "the Company"), a developer of precision diagnostic tests that address unmet clinical needs in pathology and vascular inflammation for advancing today's standards of care, announced that CEO and Chairman Mitch Levine is featured in the June 8, 2023 edition of Med Tech Outlook magazine in its special Pathology edition.

The article discusses the Company's precision diagnostics instrument designed for surgical pathology that has the potential to improve standards of practice in diagnostic microscopy fundamentally. The product, called SmartPath Dx, a desktop digital imaging system that employs proprietary technology to produce a non-destructive, slide-free evaluation of fresh or preserved tissue samples in minutes for a real-time pathology diagnosis.

The Company intends to use SmartPath Dx in multiple capacities: for rapid on-site evaluation of biopsies and cancer margins; to reduce time spent preparing and evaluating samples in the frozen section room; in Mohs surgical procedures for treating skin cancer; and for veterinary medicine.

As quoted in the article, Mitch Levine states, "Our technology has been termed the greatest innovation in pathology instrumentation in the last 100 years, as it is capable of speeding up the process from sample collection to diagnosis for patients undergoing biopsy or surgical procedures."

The Company believes key benefits of the SmartPath Dx instrument include:

Results within minutes rather than hours or days, reducing time, labor, and equipment costs.

Water-soluble, non-destructive techniques leave the tissue intact.

Technicians are not exposed to toxic chemicals.

The instrument can be used in various healthcare and research settings such as surgical suite, point of care diagnosis, frozen section room, pathology dept, interventional suites, women's health, dermatology, veterinary, and research & development.

The software is optimized for global digital image distribution.

About SmartHealth Dx

SmartHealth Dx ("SHDx") is a specialty diagnostics development platform company that develops, manufactures, and distributes unique medical tests combining science, technology, and proprietary analytics which aim to detect high-risk diseases with significant unmet medical needs. SHDx's laboratory information systems use data from multiple sources, including proteomics, genetics, metabolic, biochemistry, phenotype, and imaging, to address the most challenging clinical problems. Morningstar Laboratories, a SmartHealth Dx company, is a CLIA-Certified and CAP Accredited laboratory offering comprehensive and customized services based on Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) regulations and ISO 15189 standards. To learn more, visit SHDx at smarthealthdx.com, Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements in this press release are based on our future expectations, plans prospects, and assumptions regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words "termed," "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this document speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

SOURCE SmartHealth Diagnostics, Inc.