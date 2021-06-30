SmartHealth PayCard™ partners with Cage Free Care to give patients freedom and financial flexibility to take control of their daily healthcare needs

PLANO and CEDAR PARK, Texas, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartHealth PayCard, LLC™ (SHPC), a healthtech payment solutions leader, and Cage Free Care (CFC), which offers a fixed-cost healthcare membership program, are teaming up to give patients the freedom to access and save on quality healthcare services beyond the constraints and costs of traditional health insurance.

Through the partnership, CFC members who qualify for a SmartHealth PayCard MasterCard® can tap a revolving credit line that can be used for any healthcare or veterinary expense for no additional annual fee.

CFC is a direct healthcare membership program that connects patients to a menu of services that meet a variety everyday healthcare needs. With a three-tiered membership fee structure starting at $60 a month, CFC members are charged no deductibles or co-pays and can access primary and emergency care, as well as diagnostic labs and imaging, joint injections, addiction recovery and surgery services available through its provider network, Family Hospital Systems, which operates in Central Texas and Nebraska.

With CFC network providers, members can also qualify for lower, "self-pay" rates on services not covered in their membership fee. This, says CFC Founder and CEO Isaac Higgins, empowers patients to take better control of their healthcare decisions -- especially when they use the SmartHealth PayCard.

"We feel we have cracked the code on making healthcare truly affordable by giving patients the flexibility to pay only for the routine care they need without being subject to exorbitant premiums, deductibles and co-pays," said Higgins. "SmartHealth PayCard is the perfect complement for our members because it further expands the range of care options and the flexibility to pay for any out-of-pockets over time. We are very proud to be partnering with them."

SHPC was launched in 2019 to give consumers a flexible, hassle-free option to deal with healthcare expenses while enabling providers to receive payment in full, up front with no added fees, focus more resources on patient outcomes, and reduce administrative costs related to billing and collections.

Patients can apply quickly and conveniently for the SHPC PayCard Mastercard right from their phone and, after a quick approval process that takes only a few minutes, receive a card number to immediately access a revolving credit line of up to $30,000 to pay for services. At no additional charge, card membership also includes $5,000 in accident medical expense coverage and a $5,000 accidental death benefit.

In addition, cardholders can save up to 85 percent on prescriptions through SmartHealthRx. With a maximum 18% APR, the SHPC Mastercard offers favorable financing terms compared to other healthcare lending options, which can exceed 25% APR or more.

"Cage Free Care is flipping the script in healthcare by liberating patients from the cost structures, red tape and inefficiencies of the health insurance market and helping them access the care they actually need day to day," said Jeff Blankinship, co-founder of SmartHealth PayCard. "We are very pleased to be bringing even more value to CFC members through the many features and benefits of the SmartHealth PayCard Mastercard."

About SmartHealth PayCard, LLC

Based in Plano, Texas, SmartHealth PayCard is committed to providing financial solutions to simplify and make healthcare affordable. We seek to introduce transformative change to healthcare that benefits patients, healthcare providers and society at large. For more information, please visit SmartHealthPayCard.com and also watch this brief video overview.

About Cage Free Care

Made by patients for patients, Cage Free Care (CFC) is the first-ever Healthcare Membership Program that fully covers emergency room visits, unlimited bloodwork and unlimited direct primary care for one low monthly price. Founded in 2017 by Isaac Higgins and based in Cedar Park, Texas, CFC currently serves members in the Austin, Texas, and Omaha, Neb., markets through a provider network of free-standing hospitals and emergency rooms operated by Family Hospital Systems, which offers primary and emergency care as well as surgical services.

SOURCE SmartHealth PayCard

Related Links

smarthealthpaycard.com

