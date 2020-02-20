Smarthome Fragrance Company Secures $4.4MM in Seed Funding

OREM, Utah, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PURA, the leader in smart fragrance technology, today announced the closing of $4.4 Million in Seed round funding. Kickstart Seed Fund led the round with participation from James Harden, Jeff Levin, Break Trail Ventures, Manoel Amorim and Jeff Danley. The investment will enable the company to aggressively expand its already popular product line offering as well as broaden and accelerate product development and fragrance innovation.

PURA

PURA has carved a new space within home fragrance by bringing technology, sophistication, and innovation to an otherwise antiquated industry. The company has combined both smartphone technology and home fragrance into a device and delivery system that appeals to a broad base of homeowners from the tech guru to the scent-obsessed soccer mom and everyone in-between. The discreet home device is able to deliver programed scents throughout your home with the touch of an app anytime, anywhere. Developed to alternate between scents and with built-in color changing night light, this device creates the perfect atmosphere in your home or office.

"Pura is the future of fragrance," says Co-Founder and CEO, Bruno Lima. "We set out to create a product and technology that addressed a gaping hole in the market and quickly realized we had created something much more that customers have become passionate about and obsessed with." Along with their own professionally developed scents, PURA has secured exclusive partnerships to bring the well-known brands you love like NEST, Capri Blue and more into the marketplace through their products. "Fragrance is the most powerful of our five senses for a reason. We have created a patented technology and fragrance marketplace featuring some of the biggest brands people know and trust. This allows everyone to make custom scent experiences in their very own homes," said Richie Stapler, Co-Founder, and Chief Creative Officer.

Demand for the PURA fragrances and devices has led to recent offerings to expand the companies footprint in major retailers like Nordstrom, Anthropologie, Sephora and more!

Curt Roberts, Partner at Kickstart said, "It is exciting to be able to be part of the future of something that shapes an entire industry and that is precisely what PURA is doing. The future of smart home fragrance is now."

About Pura – Pura was inspired by its founders' vision – to be able to control the scent of their homes anywhere, anytime, from the convenience of their smartphones. Each of Pura's designer-grade fragrances are formulated with only the finest, responsibly sourced ingredients to meet the highest standards in the industry. Learn more at trypura.com and follow @Pura on IG, FB, and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Daniel Lacey

Phone: 801-834-0934

Email: daniel@trypura.com

Related Images

pura-smart-fragrance-device.jpg

Pura Smart Fragrance Device

Related Links

Website

SOURCE PURA

Related Links

https://www.trypura.com

