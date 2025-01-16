SmartKargo Welcomes Bill Tavares and Rodney Small to the Team

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKargo, a global leader in e-commerce Air cargo and small parcel logistics solutions, is thrilled to announce the addition of two accomplished leaders to its sales and operations team: Bill Tavares as Vice President of Operations and Rodney Small as Vice President of E-commerce Business Development.

Bill Tavares – Vice President of Operations has over 25 years of comprehensive experience in transportation management, Bill brings an exceptional blend of expertise, leadership, and innovative thinking to the SmartKargo team. Bill has a proven track record of driving operational excellence, optimizing supply chain efficiency, and leading transformative solutions to complex transportation challenges. His strategic approach has consistently delivered substantial improvements in cost management, process optimization, and service quality throughout his distinguished career.

Prior to joining SmartKargo, Bill served as Vice President of Transportation Operations at Pitney Bowes E-Commerce. Additionally, during his eight-year tenure at Amazon.com, Bill held several key positions that further honed his skills in logistics management and operational strategy.

"I am excited to join SmartKargo and look forward to contributing to the company's continued success in e-commerce small package delivery," said Bill Tavares. "I am committed to leveraging my experience to drive operational excellence and support the company's strategic goals."

Rodney Small – Vice President of E-commerce Business Development joins SmartKargo with an impressive background in e-commerce and business development, having held leadership roles at Auctane, Stamps.com and the Postal Service. With a wealth of experience in building strategic partnerships and driving growth, Rodney's expertise will be instrumental in advancing SmartKargo's e-commerce initiatives, driving sales and fostering strong relationships with key stakeholders.

"Joining SmartKargo is an exciting opportunity to be part of a company that is at the forefront of innovation in e-commerce small parcel logistics," said Rodney Small. "I look forward to leveraging my experience to help the company achieve its ambitious growth objectives."

Milind Tavshikar – CEO, SmartKargo, stated, "We are delighted to welcome Bill and Rodney to the SmartKargo team," said Milind Tavshikar, CEO of SmartKargo. "Their combined expertise in operations and e-commerce business development will be invaluable as we execute our growth plans. Both leaders bring a deep understanding of the small package logistics and e-commerce industries, and their contributions will help us enhance our offerings, optimize efficiency, and strengthen our position as a leader in the market."

As SmartKargo continues to expand its global footprint, the addition of seasoned professionals like Bill and Rodney underscores the company's commitment to delivering unparalleled e-commerce logistics solutions. Their leadership will play a pivotal role in driving operational growth and reinforcing SmartKargo's position as an industry innovator.

About SmartKargo

SmartKargo empowers airlines and small package shippers with the technology platform to leverage the speed only an airline can provide. Whether it's a cargo company shipping from Miami to Bogota, or a retailer looking to send a package from New York to Los Angeles – SmartKargo is the innovative solution that enables shippers to battle the status quo. With deep expertise in air cargo, technology, and e-commerce, SmartKargo enables airlines to open new revenue streams through e-commerce package shipping and delivery. SmartKargo is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, with key offices in India, the Philippines, Brazil, United Arab Emirates and Canada. For more information, visit www.smartkargo.com

SOURCE SmartKargo