SMARTKEM, INC. TO PARTICIPATE AT THE ROTH LONDON CONFERENCE

SmartKem, Inc.

19 Jun, 2023, 14:17 ET

MANCHESTER, England, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartKem, Inc. (OTCQB: SMTK), a company seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that can drive the next generation of displays, today announces that Ian Jenks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Barbra Keck, Chief Financial Officer, will be attending the 9th Annual Roth London Conference, which will be held at Four Seasons Hotel London at Park Lane.

Event 

9th ANNUAL LONDON CONFERENCE

Date

June 20-22, 2023

Format 

1x1 / small group meetings – by invitation only

Location

London, UK 

This format will provide investors the opportunity to meet with executive management from approximately 70 private and public companies in a variety of sectors including: Sustainability (Solar, Environmental, Mobility and Transportation) and Technology. The 40-minute 1x1 / small group meetings and many social events throughout the conference will provide institutional investors meaningful interaction with executive management to gain in-depth insights.

To learn more and submit a registration request, visit: https://roth.com/london2023

SmartKem's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SMTK/overview

About SmartKem

SmartKem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays. SmartKem's patented TRUFLEX® semiconductor and dielectric inks, or liquid electronic polymers, are used to make a new type of transistor that could potentially revolutionize the display industry. SmartKem's inks enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost displays that outperform existing models. The company's electronic polymer platform can be used in a number of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED displays for next generation televisions, laptops, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, smartwatches and smartphones.

SmartKem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK, its semiconductor manufacturing processes at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK and retains a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 125 granted patents across 19 patent families and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @SmartKemTRUFLEX.

About ROTH MKM

ROTH MKM is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full service platform provides capital raising, high impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH MKM is a privately-held, employee owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information, please visit www.roth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the intended use of proceeds from the private placement,  SmartKem's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on SmartKem Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or elated expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

