Smartkem To Exhibit and Present at Display Week 2024

Smartkem will be presenting a keynote speech at this year's SID/DSCC Business Conference at Display Week 2024.

MANCHESTER, England, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartkem (OTCQB: SMTK), the developer of a new class of semiconductor polymer transistors with the potential to power the next generation of displays, announces that it will be exhibiting at the upcoming Display Week 2024 in San Jose, USA, and will be presenting a keynote speech at the SID/DSCC Business Conference segment on Monday, May 13th, 2024 at 9:40AM PT.

Smartkem's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Ian Jenks, will be delivering a keynote speech titled, "Powering the Next Generation of Displays Using OTFT Technology". His presentation will recount the progress made in using display industry TFT technology to make logic circuits at large scale by drawing on lessons from the silicon industry to accelerate market adoption. He will also describe how Smartkem's TRUFLEX® organic semiconductor inks are being used to make organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) in existing display applications, and the progress Smartkem is making in enabling OTFT backplane foundry services. In addition, Mr. Jenks will describe how Smartkem's low temperature solution coating of OTFTs directly onto arrays of RGB microLEDs can be used to develop a new generation of low-cost microLED displays at large scale.

Smartkem is exhibiting throughout Display Week 2024, Tuesday, May 14th-Thursday, May 16th, 2024. Smartkem's booth number is: 1532.

Presentation Date: Monday, May 13th, 2024

Time: 9:40AM PT

Location: 230BC San Jose McEnery Convention Center, San Jose, USA

To register for the SID/DSCC Business Conference at Display Week, please visit: https://www.displayweek.org/2024/Attendee/Registration

For more information on the SID/DSCC Business Conference, please visit: https://www.displayweek.org/2024/Program/Business-Conference

Smartkem's OTCQB information can be found on the OTC Markets website: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/SMTK/overview

About Smartkem

Smartkem is seeking to reshape the world of electronics with its disruptive organic thin-film transistors (OTFTs) that have the potential to drive the next generation of displays. Smartkem's patented TRUFLEX® semiconductor and dielectric inks, or liquid electronic polymers, can be used to make a new type of transistor that has the potential to revolutionize the display industry. Smartkem's inks enable low temperature printing processes that are compatible with existing manufacturing infrastructure to deliver low-cost displays that outperform existing technology. The company's electronic polymer platform can be used in a number of display technologies including microLED, miniLED and AMOLED displays for next generation televisions, laptops, augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets, smartwatches and smartphones.

Smartkem develops its materials at its research and development facility in Manchester, UK and provides prototyping services at the Centre for Process Innovation (CPI) at Sedgefield, UK, It has a field application office in Taiwan. The company has an extensive IP portfolio including 125 granted patents across 19 patent families and 40 codified trade secrets. For more information, visit: www.smartkem.com and follow us on LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/smartkem-limited and Twitter @SmartkemOTFT.

About SID/DSCC Business Conference

The SID Business Conference is the display industry's largest conference devoted to the display market. Organized in conjunction with Display Supply Chain Consultants for the eighth consecutive year, this event takes a supply chain approach to addressing the display market outlook with executives from panel suppliers, brands, equipment suppliers, materials manufacturers, industry analysts and financial analysts. Each session will address current and emerging issues facing the display industry through presentations and panel sessions with participation from industry leaders and market analysts, providing the insights and strategies necessary to navigate the changing global display marketplace.

