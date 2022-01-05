SmartLab Toys Inspires Budding Scientists, Launches the Most Advanced Human Body Discovery Toy with Ultimate Squishy Human Body

"Having established the market-leading precedent with our best-selling STEAM toy, Squishy Human Body, we developed an advanced and completely new product with kinesthetic and interactive learning," said George Scott, Senior Brand Manager at SmartLab Toys. "Children, parents, grandparents, medical students, pediatricians, and anyone interested in learning about the human body will absolutely love this educational toy."

Sculpted using 3D medical data from a real human body, the detailed, realistic human anatomy model is composed of 10 removable squishy organs and 15 other removable bones, muscles and body parts. Over-the-top details will impress young aspiring scientists and medical professionals alike, including the detailed mandible on the skull that opens and closes, a transparent lung displaying the inner workings of the respiratory system, and joints that bend and rotate.

The SmartScan Technology is like a personal human anatomy tutor. When one of the eight removable SmartParts is placed on the electronic SmartScan module, the scanner recognizes the part and prompts users to select either Scan Mode or Quiz Mode. In Scan Mode, you'll hear information about the part, the system it belongs to, and fun facts. In Quiz Mode, you'll test your knowledge by placing the correct SmartPart on the scanner to answer 70 quiz questions. The module also produces sounds based on the organ in question, so expect to hear lungs inhaling and exhaling as well as funny, realistic sounds of the digestive system, including unexpected burps and gurgles!

Other components include an Organ-izer chart, assembly sheet, quick-start guide, and a beautifully illustrated 48-page book packed with detailed explanations, colorful diagrams, and fun facts about the amazing human body. Kids will discover how the body works and how to keep it healthy, in good shape, and going strong!

Ultimate Squishy Human Body is perfect for ages 8 and up, and will be available at a retailer near you starting February 2022 for MSRP $99.99.

Parents can find more information at https://www.smartlabtoys .

About SmartLab Toys

Our passion is creating toys and games that inspire creative thinking while providing opportunities for children and adults to learn and play together. Since 2004, SmartLab Toys' STEAM products have earned more than 50 of the toy industry's most prestigious awards, including multiple Oppenheim Platinum awards and the Good Housekeeping Best Toy awards.

STEAM toys and games focus on hands-on, educational experiences to encourage kids to develop skills in the core disciplines of Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math. Each toy comes with kid-friendly learning guide with real-world science and fun facts that not only educate, but promote exploration and discovery. The concepts presented are based on established scientific principles that are fact-checked by experts. Our SmartLab toys create unlimited opportunities for children and adults to become true partners in play.

SmartLab Toys are proof that learning can be fun!

https://www.smartlabtoys.com

