SmartLabs Announces Biopharma Veteran Brian Taylor as New Interim CEO

BOSTON, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartLabs, Inc., the leading provider of modular laboratory infrastructure and resourcing solutions, today announced that Brian Taylor has been appointed interim Chief Executive Officer effective January 5th. Taylor has been serving as SmartLabs' Executive Vice President of Biopharma Solutions since 2020, and as a 25-year veteran of the pharmaceutical industry, he brings a wealth of experience and an impressive skill set to his new position. In this critical leadership role, Taylor will oversee the development and provision of scientific service offerings for SmartLabs' partners engaged in programs of various sizes and scales, from early discovery to commercial manufacturing.

Brian Taylor, interim CEO, SmartLabs
"We are thrilled to welcome Brian as the new interim CEO of SmartLabs," said Clayton Freeman, Portfolio Manager at ArrowMark Partners and SmartLabs board member. "Brian's depth of experience across the industry and his track record of driving global strategic growth makes him the ideal leader to guide SmartLabs through its next phase of development."

Taylor's expertise runs across all facets of biomanufacturing, having held leadership roles with established biopharmaceutical organizations. He joined SmartLabs from Zymergen, where he served as VP of Healthcare and played a pivotal role in driving the company's rapid growth. Earlier in his career, Taylor held various executive roles at GE Healthcare Life Sciences (now Cytiva, a Danaher company), where he led the Biomanufacturing Solutions business, designing and deploying turnkey single-use manufacturing solutions for mAb production that supported a wide range of customers globally.

"I am excited to accept this leadership opportunity at SmartLabs as we continue to innovate to improve how leading-edge science is developed and delivered to patients," said Taylor. "Our Universal Lab Framework enables companies to accelerate R&D timelines while saving significantly on upfront capital expenditures. I look forward to working with our exceptional SmartLabs team as we further develop our solutions offering to answer our customers' unique needs."

About SmartLabs
Founded in 2015, SmartLabs offers the first integrated platform combining flexible lab infrastructure, operations, and scientific expertise. Its Managed Research Centers allow companies to purchase private, enterprise-grade R&D infrastructure and manufacturing solutions "as-a-service" without upfront capital costs. With headquarters in Boston and locations across the U.S., SmartLabs serves over 120 diverse biopharma and life sciences organizations. For more information, visit www.smartlabs.com.

