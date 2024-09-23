SmartLabs Expands Offering with New Operational Support Model for Life Sciences Innovators

Pilot Program Now Underway in Collaboration with Life Sciences Real Estate Leader

BOSTON, Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartLabs, the leading provider of flexible laboratory infrastructure and resourcing solutions, today announced the launch of a new operational support model designed to expand its suite of services for life sciences innovators. With an established pilot program and a strategic collaboration with a prominent real estate investment trust already in place, this new approach builds on SmartLabs' proven platform to better meet the evolving needs of R&D companies across the biopharma industry.

This model expands SmartLabs' existing integrated platform combining reconfigurable lab infrastructure, lab operation services and scientific expertise. By overseeing every aspect of laboratory operations and providing access to deep domain expertise in select research facilities, the company's new service model enables a broader range of innovators and industry stakeholders – from landlords and real estate developers to academic institutions and biopharma companies – to optimize R&D resources and accelerate the path to therapeutic breakthroughs.

SmartLabs' new offering is integrated into the company's Custom Developed Solutions (CDS) platform, which supports client scale-up efforts with comprehensive expertise. This range of advanced custom solutions, available to customers regardless of their location, encompasses the design and construction of cutting-edge research centers, along with resourcing and managing all operational workflows essential to the success of scientists. The company plans to explore similar collaborations in select biotech hubs, while it continues to operate its own research centers that include enterprise-grade lab environments and operational support in key markets.

"We're excited to launch this pilot program in collaboration with an established leader in life sciences commercial real estate, demonstrating the value delivered through our expanded model," said Brian Taylor, CEO of SmartLabs. "Bringing together our complementary areas of expertise with our white-glove operational support approach empowers scientists to fully concentrate on their research while our team handles the operational and technical complexities associated with running their labs, ultimately speeding up the development of transformative therapies that better serve patients."

SmartLabs brings engineering, operational and subject-matter expertise not typically found in a single organization, and provides end-to-end support across every phase of R&D. Its experts have managed and run thousands of operational workflows across a wide variety of modalities, development phases and therapeutic areas, including the most complex areas of science. With the services and technology needed to seamlessly run state-of-the-art labs, clients of all sizes and stages of development are able to direct their expertise, time, capital and energy to bring forth scientific breakthroughs with life-saving and life-changing potential.

With a track record of operational excellence and scientific rigor, SmartLabs' new model marks a pivotal expansion of its service offerings, providing scientists with access to SmartLabs' unique laboratory solutions in and beyond its traditional markets.

SmartLabs was founded in 2015 based on the belief that modern science requires a new, adaptable resourcing infrastructure as the standard to future-proof the industry and accelerate the pace of scientific breakthroughs for everyone, everywhere. The company offers the first integrated platform combining flexible lab infrastructure, operations, digital solutions, and scientific expertise. Its Managed Research Centers allow clients to access private, enterprise-grade R&D infrastructure and manufacturing solutions "as-a-service" without upfront capital investments, providing holistic end-to-end life science solutions for various modalities across all stages of the drug development cycle. With headquarters in Boston, SmartLabs serves diverse biotech, biopharma and life sciences organizations with a unique model designed to help enable the future of the industry. For more information, visit www.smartlabs.com.

