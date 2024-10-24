Smartleaf Asset Management, LLC announces support for householding, enabling advisors to outsource personalized, tax-optimized portfolio management at the household level

BOSTON, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartleaf Asset Management, LLC, ("SAM"), the RIA subsidiary of Smartleaf , today announced that SAM is now offering household-level outsourced portfolio personalization and tax optimization overlay services.

In this new service, SAM will jointly manage multiple accounts in a household to a single household-level target asset allocation, leveraging qualified accounts as tax-free household-level asset allocation rebalancing centers. The service will also prevent wash-sales across accounts in a household and support tax and gains budgets at the household level. SAM's proprietary Taxes Saved or Deferred report, which documents how much each account has saved or deferred in taxes through SAM's active tax management, will be extended to capture the value of the household-level tax optimization. SAM will continue to tax manage the individual taxable accounts, providing year-round tax loss harvesting, risk-sensitive gains deferral, and optimal tax lot selection.

Jerry Michael, SAM's president, noted "All portfolios should be managed at the household level – it offers the highest combination of risk and tax management. The very wealthy have always had the option to have their portfolios managed this way. SAM's offering makes it possible for advisors to offer this service to all clients, of every size." Jerry added "Managing at the household level is a natural extension for SAM. We've always managed holistically, without resorting to sleeves and sub-accounts. We did this because risk and tax are properties of portfolios as a whole, not individual sections. Operating at the household level provides even greater opportunity to optimally control risk and taxes."

SAM currently serves trust banks and advisors custodied at Schwab, Fidelity or Axos. For more information about Smartleaf Asset Management, visit smartleafAM.com .

About Smartleaf Asset Management

Smartleaf Asset Management, LLC ("SAM"), an SEC-registered advisor, is a subsidiary of Smartleaf, Inc. SAM leverages Smartleaf's software to provide sub-advisory services that make delivering personalized and tax-optimized portfolios simple and scalable. For more information on SAM, visit www.smartleafAM.com or contact us at [email protected] .

SOURCE Smartleaf Asset Management