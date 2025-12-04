Smartleaf Asset Management Surpasses $6.75 Billion in Assets Under Management

BOSTON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Smartleaf Asset Management (SAM), the RIA subsidiary of Smartleaf that delivers personalized, tax-optimized outsourced portfolio rebalancing services at both the account and household level, today announced that its assets under management have exceeded $6.75 billion, up from $3.75 billion in December of last year.

"SAM was created to enable advisors to deliver exceptional personalization and tax optimization to every portfolio, of every size, at a level that was formerly reserved for ultra-high-net-worth clients, while spending zero time on daily review, rebalancing, and trading," said Jerry Michael, President of SAM.

Michael continued, "The value proposition of wealth advisors is shifting away from product and performance and toward acting as clients' lifetime financial coach. We're helping make that shift possible by freeing advisors from day-to-day portfolio management while enhancing their ability to deliver personalization and tax-smart outcomes."

SAM represents a new type of sub-advisor, a new type of TAMP. With SAM, advisors retain full control over asset allocation, product selection, and client-specific customization, while SAM handles daily portfolio review, rebalancing, and trading. The service implements customization requests and tax optimization at both the account and household levels. SAM's purpose isn't to deliver market-beating strategies; it's to expertly and consistently execute the fundamentals of portfolio management — tax, risk, and expense management — every day, for every account.

SAM's growth over the past year reflects a broader industry movement toward outsourcing day-to-day portfolio management, enabling advisors to offer higher levels of personalization and tax optimization while focusing on what they do best: guiding clients through the financial decisions that shape their lives.

About Smartleaf

Founded in 1999, Smartleaf provides automated portfolio rebalancing technology that enables wealth advisory firms to deliver exceptional personalization and tax optimization to every portfolio, while freeing client-facing advisors from daily portfolio review, rebalancing, and trading. Smartleaf's technology is used by more than 3,500 advisors, across 450,000 accounts, managing over $90 billion.

You Advise. We Deliver.

About Smartleaf Asset Management

Smartleaf Asset Management (SAM), a subsidiary of Smartleaf, provides outsourced portfolio rebalancing services. Advisors retain full control over asset allocation, product selection, and client-specific customization, while SAM manages daily portfolio review, rebalancing, trading, and tax optimization at both the account and household levels.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Smartleaf Asset Management