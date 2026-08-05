SMARTLINEN® Launches Ask Debbie, Hospitality's First AI Linen Expert

New AI housekeeping assistant transforms hotel inventory data into instant insights and smarter decision making.

MIAMI, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SMARTLINEN®, the hospitality industry's intelligent textile management platform, today announced the launch of Ask Debbie, the hospitality industry's first AI Linen Expert designed exclusively for hotel housekeeping and laundry teams.

SMARTLINEN® AI housekeeping assistant Ask Debbie

Powered by artificial intelligence and real-time SMARTLINEN® data, Ask Debbie transforms millions of inventory events into meaningful insights. Whether asking simple questions or choosing from a library of curated questions, customers receive immediate answers and recommendations eliminating the need to search reports or manually analyze data.

Hotel teams can instantly answer questions such as:

Where are my linens right now?

Why am I short on towels today?

What inventory should I purchase?

Which items are approaching end of life?

How healthy is my linen program?

Unlike general purpose AI tools, Ask Debbie was built specifically for hospitality. It understands every aspect of a hotel's linen program, helping teams reduce loss, optimize inventory, extend textile life, and make informed decisions.

"Ask Debbie is a game-changing innovation for the hospitality industry," said Marlon Serbin, Vice President of Sales of SMARTLINEN®. "Managers no longer need to manually count inventory or search through reports. They simply ask a question and receive immediate answers that improve efficiency, reduce costs, and optimize textile performance."

What makes Ask Debbie unique is the intelligence behind the SMARTLINEN® platform. Every day, millions of inventory events are captured across hotels and commercial laundries, creating one of the hospitality industry's largest textile intelligence databases.

Today, the SMARTLINEN® network supports more than 250 hotel and commercial laundry locations, processing over 130 million textile scan events, while monitoring more than one million SMARTLINEN® enabled textile assets every month.

About SMARTLINEN®

SMARTLINEN® is the hospitality industry's intelligent textile management platform, helping hotels manage inventory as a strategic asset. Through proprietary technology, cloud-based software, intelligent analytics, and integrated SMARTLINEN® hardware, SMARTLINEN® provides real-time visibility into inventory, circulation, utilization, and textile lifecycle performance, enabling hotels to reduce loss, optimize inventory, extend textile life, and improve overall performance.

Media Contact

William Serbin

www.smartlinen.net

SOURCE SMARTLINEN