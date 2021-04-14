Smartling Joins Contentstack's Catalysts Program, Launching New Integration with Award-winning Headless CMS

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contentstack , the leading Content Experience Platform (CXP), today announced Smartling has joined its Catalysts partner program. Contentstack's Catalysts program is an ecosystem of industry-leading technology and service providers to accelerate digital experience innovation. Smartling is a cutting-edge translation company with technology to automate translation workflows with fully integrated language services that enables businesses to reach consumers in any language.

In addition to becoming a Catalyst, Smartling launched a new integration for Contentstack. Smartling's integration with Contentstack eliminates the friction in the translation workflow, offering mutual customers automated translation job management, end-to-end efficiency in authoring and publishing omnichannel translated content, and onboarding in less than 30 days.

"We're excited about this partnership with Contentstack because we see their global customer base is looking for ways to efficiently manage local language content," said Andrew Saxe, Vice President of Product. "The foundation of personalization is language, and we see a bright future ahead in combining the power of the G2-rated #1 headless CMS and the #1 translation management system to manage and localize content quickly, accurately and with minimal effort."

Contentstack enables enterprise developers and business users to build and deploy content across every channel and touchpoint in the consumer journey. With a focus on accelerating idea-to-deployment, Contentstack's built-in collaboration tools enable businesses to keep content and customer experience fresh. With increased pressure on brands to increase the speed, quality and efficiency of content production, global enterprises are investing in high-quality and cost-effective translation.

Smartling's new integration seamlessly ingests Entries and Releases in Contentstack, capturing both source content and visual context. Smartling's language services offer customers a single-point solution to manage translation automation and the human translation process itself. Completed translations are pulled into Contentstack automatically without any human intervention. With Smartling and Contentstack, brands can initiate, automate, control, track and professionally translate all facets of the global user experience.

"Having Smartling in the Catalysts ecosystem means our customers are able to quickly and easily translate their omnichannel experiences into any language," said Peter Fogelsanger, Contentstack's Global Head of Partnerships. "The smooth integration between Smartling and Contentstack is designed to feel like an extension to a familiar workspace and offers all of the tools that global brands need to manage translations for any and every language."

More information on how Smartling works with Contentstack can be found at: http://www.smartling.com/contentstack

Contentstack's Catalysts program brings together top agencies, consultants and technology companies to provide businesses cutting-edge solutions and expert insights to accelerate their ability to deliver personalized, omnichannel digital experiences. Catalysts work with partners to drive market visibility, manage growth opportunities and deliver transformational customer success. Contentstack provides Catalysts with the CMS industry's most powerful integrations framework and the ability to build new integrations to meet customer needs. Catalysts advance the use of a microservices-based, API-first, cloud-native SaaS, headless (MACH) architecture, bringing award-winning technology, best practices and a proven methodology for delivering exceptional digital omnichannel engagement.

More information on the Catalysts program can be found at https://www.contentstack.com/partners

About Smartling

Smartling is an enterprise translation company that enables customers to localize content across devices and platforms. The company is recognized by CSA Research as the #1 Leader for Language-Oriented Translation Management Systems, and by users on G2 as the #1 rated Translation Management System. Smartling established Enterprise Translation Cloud, a data-driven approach to localization, which enables its customers to achieve higher quality translation at a lower total cost. Smartling is the platform of choice for hundreds of B2B and B2C brands, including InterContinental Hotels Group, Pinterest, Shopify, and SurveyMonkey. Smartling is headquartered in New York, with offices in Dublin and London. For more information, please visit smartling.com .

About Contentstack

Contentstack™ combines the best of Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) technology. It enables enterprises to manage content across all digital channels and create inimitable digital experiences. Renowned for earning the highest customer satisfaction in the industry, Contentstack pioneered the headless CMS category and combines content infrastructure with the industry's #1 integration capabilities to deliver a best-in-class Content Experience Platform (CXP). The preferred API-first CMS for SAP customers, Contentstack was designed from the ground up for large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments. Contentstack is a founding member of the MACH Alliance , an industry organization that advocates for an open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystem that is Microservices-based, API-first, Cloud-native and Headless. For more information, visit http://www.contentstack.com .

